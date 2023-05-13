Have you considered getting fleet maintenance software for your business? Even if you only have one or two fleet vehicles, the benefits of a fleet maintenance platform can't be overstated.
From preventing or delaying costly repairs to keeping your vehicles on the road longer, fleet maintenance software will help you make the most of your company’s cars, trucks, and vans. That means a lot when considering the cost of buying new vehicles.
Continue reading to see five reasons your business can’t afford to be without fleet maintenance software.
1. Reduce Vehicle Operation Costs
A fleet maintenance platform will help you find possible issues before they worsen and become more severe and costly. The last thing you’ll want is to ignore routine maintenance and see your fleet of vehicles suffer a catastrophic failure that increases vehicle operation costs.
Your cars, trucks, and vans will be in better shape, will operate more efficiently, and will spend more time out on the road and less time at an auto repair facility. If you want to reduce vehicle operation expenses, invest in a fleet maintenance software application.
2. Stay On Top of Previous Maintenance and Repairs
Even if you have only a couple of cars in your fleet, losing track of maintenance and repairs can be easy. But failing to keep track of the maintenance on your vehicles is an error. You need to know when work was done, what work was done, and when future maintenance should be done. A fleet maintenance solution will track these and other essential things for your business.
If routine maintenance falls between the cracks, things can get out of control and cost you. Considering vehicles cost more these days because of the global chip shortage during COVID-19 lockdowns, you won’t want a situation where you need new vehicles prematurely. Taking care of the vehicles you already have is the best option. Otherwise, you’ll pay an arm and a leg.
3. Reduce Downtime
If your business has a fleet of vehicles, you don’t want to deal with unplanned downtime. Unplanned downtime will throw a wrench in your plans. When there is downtime, your business is losing money. And the longer the downtime lasts, the more money you’ll lose.
Your workers won’t be able to use vehicles in a state of disrepair, and you’ll frustrate customers since you won’t get the products they’re waiting for while your cars are in the repair shop. Instances of unplanned downtime can be reduced, if not eliminated, if you have a fleet management system that helps you stay on top of maintenance. You can choose when to do the maintenance rather than wait for an issue that forces unplanned downtime on your company.
4. Select Convenient Maintenance Times
Another reason it makes sense to buy fleet maintenance software is that it’ll allow you to plan maintenance when it’s convenient. In other words, you won’t want to pull your vehicles off the road during a busy period. So, using software will allow you to arrange for maintenance during slower periods. The system will alert you so that maintenance doesn’t fall between the cracks.
5. Keep Track of Spare Parts Supply
It’s vital to have spare parts in your inventory. Otherwise, maintenance and repairs may be delayed while you wait for the necessary components. With the right fleet maintenance software, you’ll find it easy to keep track of spare parts you have onsite. Doing so will facilitate the repair and maintenance process so things get done without delay. Waiting for parts to come in might lead to unplanned downtime, which you’ll want to avoid.
These are some of the reasons you should get fleet maintenance software for your business. Whatever investment you make into getting the right platform will pay dividends. But no two fleet maintenance software platforms are the same. So, you’ll want to research to find the right one for your company’s needs. Do you want to manage maintenance and capture vital data? Ask the right questions, talk to vendors, and make an informed decision for your business.
