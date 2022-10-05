Skyline still boasts an undefeated record after winning a pair of games last week and added its season opener in the Coast North play.
In their final non-league tuneup Sept. 29, the Trojans beat Feather River 2-1. Dan Lulseged scored in the 88th minute to snap a 1-all tie. Daniel Santillian opened the scoring in the 12th minute for the Trojans, converting an Adan Moreno Valencia pass. Feather River tied it just before halftime.
Tuesday, the Trojans opened conference play with a 2-0 shutout of Las Positas-Livermore. Skyline scored both their goals 10 minutes apart in the first half. Moreno Valencia scored unassisted in the 33rd minute and Gerardo Murillo added a second goal in the 43rd minute off an assist from Alexis Villanueva.
In Coast South action, Cañada has already played three conference games, going 2-1 and 6-4 overall. The Colts unloaded on Foothill and Ohlone-Fremont, scoring four goals in each, but suffered their first league loss Tuesday, 1-0 to state power Hartnell.
The Colts fell behind Foothill 2-0 less than a minute into their conference opener Sept. 27, but rallied with four unanswered goals. Jim Fujita scored in the 4th minute to get on the scoreboard and Cañada tied it in the 40th on a Juan Bedolla strike. The Colts took the lead on a Morgan Johnson strike in the 70th minute and Kiichi Murakami added an insurance goal at the 90-minute mark.
Cañada started fast in a 4-1 win over Ohlone, with Bedolla and Diego Arellano giving the Colts a 2-0 lead after 20 minutes. Miguel Gomez and Ethan Castillo found the mark in the second half for Cañada.
Riverside City College, College of San Mateo, and Mt. San Antonio College are the three remaining “perfect” National Division football teams at 5-0 heading into league play. They pace this week’s coaches poll of California Community College Athletic Association teams, conducted by the JC Athletic Bureau.
Riverside is still the No. 1 choice after getting past College of the Canyons, 31-28. San Mateo holds the No. 2 spot, cementing its top NorCal position by turning back the challenge of Butte, 28-21. No. 3 Mt. SAC continues as a SoCal challenger, topping Allan Hancock, 48-7. Formerly No. 4 Cerritos and No. 5 Laney suffered their first setbacks last week, shuffling the remainder of the top 10.
National Division teams take a bye this week before beginning the race for league titles and the four state playoff spots for each region with a pair of “early” Southern California Football Association openers on Thursday, Oct. 13 top three teams will be tested quickly on Oct. 15, with openers against ranked foes.
On the heels of an important five-set win over Fresno, CSM’s Naomie Cremoux was named CCCWVCA State Player of the Week.
Cremoux was virtually unstoppable in Saturday’s 22-25, 25-14, 30-28, 23-25, 15-12 win over the Rams, finishing with 31 kills, 9 digs and 5 service aces. Add in her stats from a non-league win over Monterey Peninsula and three-set sweep of Las Positas-Livermore in the Coast Conference opener, Cremoux finished the week with 61 kills.
Cremoux is fourth in the state in total kills and is second in kills per set with 5 for the fourth-ranked Bulldogs, who moved up two spots in the CCCWVCA Women’s Volleyball Rankings.
Cañada is surging into the start of Coast Conference play, riding a three-game winning streak as the Colts have run their record to 7-1 on the season.
The Colts won a pair of non-league games last week, outlasting Cosumnes River 3-2 Sept. 27 and followed that with a shutout win over American River, 2-0.
Rachel Mull and Giselle Gutierrez each had a goal and an assist for the Colts against Cosumnes River as Cañada scored all three of its goals in the first half. Gutierrez’s strike off a Mull pass in the 25th minute was the difference.
Against American River, Cañada scored both its goals in the second half. Katelyn Hennebry opened the scoring in the 49th minute and Mull gave the Colts an insurance goal in the 61st.
Skyline also heads into conference play with a head of steam as well, winning two straight. The Trojans beat Feather River 3-0 Sept. 29 to improve to 4-1. Dominique Garibay netted two more goals in the win. Emily Dubon had a goal and an assist while Brenda Walker and Isabella Brenes each had an assist.
