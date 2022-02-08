According to recent estimates, more than 10.4 million Californians consider Spanish to be their first language. Of course, this only stands to reason when we consider the fact that California has always had a close relationship with Central and South America. There are still those who have begun to ask whether Spanish might one day eclipse English in terms of becoming the most widely spoken language throughout the state. Could this come to pass and how could businesses learn to adapt to such a theoretical "new normal"?
Taking Into Account Immigration
California is a popular destination for Spanish-speaking individuals thanks to its close proximity to the southern border of the United States. Furthermore, the culture throughout major cities such as San Francisco and Las Angeles is already heavily influenced by Latin America. When we then take into account the number of immigrants who arrive here on an annual basis, it begins to become clear why some individuals believe that Spanish is "taking over".
There is some rationale behind this point of view. After all, America is indeed a melting pot and catering to the needs of foreigners is one of the aspects which has made the nation great over the years. Thus, Spanish is one of the most popular subjects in schools and businesses are now encouraging English-speaking employees to take online conversational Spanish courses in order to better communicate with their co-workers.
However, there is a bit more than meets the eye if we want to get to the bottom of this equation. Why is it extremely unlikely that Spanish will become the dominant language throughout California?
Remembering the Learning Curve
One of the first ideas to address revolves around the notion of what has been termed "generational dilution". Some cultural traits and norms will not be passed on to second- and third-generation immigrants. This includes their ability to speak Spanish as a first language. Similar patterns occurred during the latter half of the 19th century when Germans, Italians and Irish began to settle in New York City.
The second observation involves a bit of psychology more than anything else. Immigrants are well aware that the United States is capable of offering them boundless opportunities. Many are therefore keen to learn English in order to improve their communication skills and to prepare for a professional future. Parents likewise wish to pass this enviable trait onto their children. The ability to speak fluent English is indeed an enviable trait, so it makes a great deal of sense that new families will choose to embrace the ability to become immersed within the culture of California.
California and New York are both unique in the fact that they represent the veritable "melting pots" of American society. Each state has been shaped by immigrants and this trend is not likely to abate any time soon. Although the number of Spanish speakers may increase in the future, the actual proportion in relation to the total population is predicted to remain the same.
(1) comment
Where is the byline for this?
