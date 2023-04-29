Uncovering the Wonders of Dubai's Art Scene
The image that will primarily come to mind when you think of Dubai is one of its upscale shopping malls and centres and futuristic buildings. Nevertheless, Dubai offers much more to explore for those people with creative minds. You can find a seamless fusion of art, technology, and culture in Dubai's burgeoning art scene, which includes galleries, fairs, and art centres, in addition to a vibrant design district and successful fair schedule.
The contemporary cultural legacy of the Middle East is best expressed in Dubai, where state-of-the-art galleries coexist with eye-catching installations and exciting exhibits. You can find cheap flights to Dubai with Emirates flight booking from major cities like Mumbai, Hyderabad, New Delhi, Bangalore, and Trivandrum in India and other cities, like Cairo, Beirut, etc., across the world. You can spend time visiting the heritage sites and exploring Dubai's lively art scene.
Top Artistic Neighbourhoods in Dubai to Explore
1. Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood
Image Resource: en.wikipedia.org
One of Dubai's oldest heritage sites is the ambient Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood, better known as Bastakiya, which is situated in the Bur Dubai neighbourhood and close to Dubai Creek. Structures with tall wind towers created in the mid-nineteenth and twentieth are placed side by side and divided by winding alleyways, pathways, and public courtyards.
These structures were constructed using traditional building materials such as gypsum, stone, sandalwood, teak, palm, and fronds wood. Possibly, you can attend a few creative and cultural activities like the Artists-in-Residence programme and Sikka Art Fair at Al Fahidi. The district is located next to His Highness Monarch of Diwan of Dubai. You can learn about Dubai's traditional lifestyle prevalent at that time.
2. Alserkal Avenue
Alserkal Avenue is Dubai's premier arts and culture district, located in the Al Quoz industrial sector. Alserkal is a collection of warehouses that is home to a lively and spirited community of concept space designers, visual art companies, and galleries. Alserkal was founded in 2008 to nurture a sense of community and promote the developing contemporary art scene of the region.
A variety of community events, such as conferences, workshops, performances, film screenings, artist talks, and commissioned projects are held at Alserkal all throughout the year. You can visit a few popular galleries like the Ayyam Gallery, Third Line, and Green Art Gallery. A modern art gallery of 6,000 square feet called the Mine is also located near them.
3. Art Galleries at the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC)
You can discover the best artworks by famous and experienced artists in galleries at this popular destination known for its urban lifestyle. DIFC has demonstrated a strong passion for, devotion to, and interest in art. It has constructed galleries to showcase great artworks to make the neighbourhood more lively, distinctive, and energetic. Among the notable galleries are:
● Art World Creations
People can explore and experience diverse cultures at the DIFC. Art World Creations or AWC Dubai, which is a gallery located at the DIFC's Gate Avenue, is worth visiting. AWC aims to expose Turkish art and its artists to the art enthusiasts visiting the gallery. The wonderful and thought-provoking artworks help connect people through art.
The gallery holds group exhibitions and solo shows every year to help art lovers get an opportunity to learn the authentic, mystical, and modern elements of Turkish art.
● Tabari Artspace
Tabari Artspace, also called Artspace Dubai, is situated in the Gate Village in DIFC. Since its establishment in 2003, the gallery has served as a bridge between the regional and international art scenes. Tabari Artspace was founded by Maliha Tabari, an art collector, and consultant, as well as a specialist in Middle Eastern contemporary art.
Through her Tabari Artspace, she hopes to introduce contemporary artists from the Middle East and North Africa to international institutions and audiences. The gallery, which emphasises the thoughts and ideas of women and those marginalised, was promoted by an all-women staff. Tabari Artspace also exhibits international artworks of those artists supporting the MENA region.
4. Jameel Arts Centre
The Jameel Arts Centre is an autonomous organisation whose goals include educating the public about contemporary art and involving communities in commissions and research. The Centre is situated in Jaddaf Waterfront in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, founded and financed by Art Jameel.
The art complex of 10,000 square meters, which is next to the sculpture park, was inaugurated in November 2018 and is crucial in promoting public awareness of art. The Jameel Arts Centre comprises three floors dedicated to gallery spaces, a library and research centre, and a terrace for movie screenings, installations, and other events.
You can gain a lot of insights and experience visiting art galleries in Dubai. For that, you need to ensure that you need to do Emirates flight booking on a leading travel website for great offers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.