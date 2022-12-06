Mental health is as important as physical health, but people tend to pay more attention to their physical well-being and often forget about their emotional needs and problems. As many as 35% of Americans say that they have anxiety. Depression, stress, burnout, and relationship problems are also extremely common, but not everyone who needs psychological help receives it.
According to statistics, the situation with mental health gets worse every year. The pandemic caused a spike in mental health disorders in 2020. The covid restrictions were followed by economic uncertainty, which also didn’t improve people’s emotional health.
The good news is that the pandemic highlighted the need for accessible mental health care, so more online therapy platforms started to pop up here and there to fulfill this need. One such platform is Calmerry. This platform not only helped people during the lockdown but also continued to evolve, offering more unique features and improving services.
Today, Calmerry is one of the biggest online therapy companies with hundreds of satisfied clients. Calmerry has licensed therapists from all over the U.S. and it offers all kinds of online therapy and emotional support, along with 24/7 customer support.
In this review, we will take a closer look at Calmerry and its services so that you can figure out whether you should use this online therapy platform.
Calmerry makes therapy accessible and flexible
The reason why Calmerry quickly became popular is that it offers accessibility and flexibility. Calmerry allows everyone to receive therapy from virtually anywhere. All you need is a PC or mobile phone and internet access. Calmerry has a convenient web interface, as well as mobile apps for Android and iOS.
While the cross-platform approach allows Calmerry to ensure accessibility, flexibility is a reason why this company also offers multiple communication options. All subscription packages feature unlimited messaging so you can send a message to your therapist whenever you need to share some of your thoughts or emotions, and you can also use video online therapy.
One of the most common concerns among those who consider online therapy is whether it’s as effective as traditional face-to-face sessions. So, here’s the good news: a lot of research data shows that talk therapy delivered online is as effective as traditional in-person therapy. Sometimes, it can even be more effective, for example, when dealing with social anxiety.
Overview
Calmerry was created in 2020 as a response to the growing demand for high-quality online therapy. Since then, the company has been quickly evolving and expanding, becoming one of the most popular online therapy providers.
Calmerry offers a vast range of psychological services, from depression therapy to relationship counseling. Calmerry has a huge team of licensed therapists from all over the U.S. so everyone can find a professional licensed to practice in their state. Therapists have different specializations and backgrounds, which allow Calmerry to help clients with all kinds of mental health issues, including:
● Anxiety;
● Depression;
● OCD;
● Stress;
● Burnout;
● Trauma;
● Grief;
● Self-esteem issues;
● Relationship problems, etc.
All therapists on this online therapy platform have many hours of clinical experience, and the platform does a great job at matching clients with therapists who are familiar with their unique problems. When signing up, clients need to complete a quick questionnaire about their symptoms, and then Calmerry matches them with a therapist within an hour.
Calmerry offers online therapy, and it also provides helpful informative resources, along with self-care tools. All clients can access an extensive online library with self-guided therapy materials, as well as many free tools, including a unique mood-tracking chatbot.
When preparing this online therapy review, we read a lot of feedback from real clients available on third-party platforms so we can conclude that the vast majority of clients are completely satisfied with their therapy experience. Perhaps, the main reasons why people like Calmerry are that it has a great team of therapists, offers 24/7 support, and enables clients to switch therapists for free.
How to get started
Calmerry’s website is pretty straightforward and easy to use. If you have any questions, you can visit their FAQ section which contains tons of helpful information about the company’s policies, payment options, online therapy process, data privacy, etc. In fact, Calmerry’s FAQ section is bigger than that of many other online therapy platforms.
On the company’s website, you can also find a blog with many articles about various mental health problems, self-care, and self-growth. Calmerry shares insights and tips from therapists along with the information that can help you better understand mental health issues and the way your mind works.
We’ve already mentioned the fact that new users have to answer a few questions about their mental health. Once the questionnaire is finished, you can see a quick summary of your emotional state, along with possible online therapy goals and projections regarding how much time online therapy might take.
After this, you have to choose a subscription plan. If you’re looking for text therapy only, you can choose the basic plan, and the more expensive plans also feature live video calls that imitate the traditional in-person setting. As soon as you’ve chosen a subscription plan, you can access your virtual online therapy room, schedule calls, send messages, and use self-care tools.
In your online therapy room, you can find more information on your therapist’s specialization and experience, along with a personalized treatment plan. 93% of clients say that this online therapy platform matched them with a great expert, and one of the reasons for such a high satisfaction rate might be the fact that Calmerry enables free therapist switching.
The interface is easy to navigate, no matter whether you’re using a mobile app or web interface. You can send text messages whenever you like and as often as you want. Therapists usually reply once or twice a day.
Calmerry therapists
Calmerry only hires therapists with at least 2,500 hours of clinical experience. So, you don’t have to worry about their level of professionalism. Given that there are therapists from literally every state, you can find a professional to work with, no matter where you are.
Many people don’t know that there are different kinds of therapists. Mental health experts may have different licenses so they work with different kinds of problems. For instance, on the Calmerry online therapy platform, you can find licensed mental health counselors, licensed marriage and family therapists, licensed social workers, etc.
There are also different therapy modalities. Calmerry therapists stick with evidence-based online therapy, such as cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), psychodynamic therapy, dialectical behavior therapy (DBT), and interpersonal therapy.
Thanks to the advanced matching system, every client can get matched with a therapist who has the necessary license and is familiar with a particular type of problem. Even if you’re not satisfied with the first match for some reason, you can switch therapists for free as many times as you want.
Pricing
While Calmerry provides high-quality online therapy services, unlike some of the other platforms, it doesn’t require clients to overpay. Calmerry has reasonable prices, and the cost of online therapy plans generally depends on the number of video sessions included.
The basic plan features unlimited messaging only and costs $50 per week. You can also choose packages that include 1 or 4 video sessions per month that cost $62 and $74 per week, respectively. All the subscription packages also feature access to free self-care tools and the self-help library.
Wrapping up
Online therapy is bigger than ever, and many companies in this niche offer similar services so it can be difficult to choose a platform. The good news is that there are many reviews from real clients available online. We analyzed these reviews and gathered all the necessary information about Calmerry to help you figure out whether or not you should use this online therapy platform.
Calmerry has a good reputation and a big team of licensed therapists who can provide the best online therapy experience. Calmerry allows clients to get help with a vast variety of issues, including anxiety, depression, trauma, self-esteem issues, and many more.
One of the best things about this online therapy platform is that it offers not only therapy but also various self-care tools and informational resources so that you can learn more about mental health, improve your lifestyle, and strengthen your mental skills.
The prices are reasonable, and the treatment process is completely confidential. If you have any questions, you can contact the support team, which is available 24/7. So, if you need help with your payment, want to switch therapists, or just learn more about online therapy, don’t hesitate to contact Calmerry’s support.
We hope that our detailed review will help you figure out whether Calmerry is a good online therapy solution for you. A lot of research data shows that online therapy is as effective as in-person sessions. You’re one step away from a more fulfilling and happier life.
