5 Common Mistakes People Make in Their Personal Injury Claim

While injured and dealing with painful injuries and expensive bills, it can be challenging to file a personal injury claim without making a few mistakes. Additionally, it can be confusing to know who to seek compensation from if there were multiple people liable or someone else is to blame that you didn’t consider initially. According to Santa Barbara personal injury lawyer, you should get legal advice to make sure you are holding the correct person liable before wasting time initiating a personal injury claim. Here are some of the most common ways that you can make other mistakes on your claim:
Delaying Medical Care
As soon as you’ve been injured, you need to receive medical care for your wounds. You can’t wait a week or two then seek medical care, as this can weaken your case. Your medical bills are proof that you were severely injured, and delaying them detracts from the seriousness of your accident.
Not Listening To The Doctor
If the doctor recommends a specific treatment for you, but you fall off course and don’t follow these directions, this can also affect your settlement. You must follow your doctor’s treatment plan and try to improve from your injuries rather than worsen over time. If you don’t listen to your doctor, this can also reduce your settlement amount.
If you’re looking to maximize your personal injury settlement, be sure to follow your doctor’s orders and stick to your treatment plan. This will show that you’re taking your injuries seriously and are trying to improve. Both of these factors will be considered when determining your settlement amount.
Providing A Recorded Statement
The other party’s insurance company may reach out to you to request a recorded statement. They will try to get you to agree to a settlement offer, but you should avoid doing this because everything you say in your recording can be used against you in your settlement. When you are seeking compensation, your settlement may be reduced because the other party can use what you said as a reason to reduce how much you are owed.
Accepting Insurance Company’s Offer
You should decline it when the other party offers you a lump sum settlement, especially if you don’t know how much your settlement should be. First, speak to an attorney to determine how much you are owed in damages. They will calculate all of your damages, including medical bills, wage loss, property damage, and pain and suffering. Insurance companies often reduce the damages or don’t include all of them to save their company money, which results in a small settlement.
Posting On Social Media
Insurance companies can find you on social media and try to use the information you post there to prove that you are not as severely injured as you claim. You shouldn’t post any of your wounds on social media, should avoid talking about your accident, and also shouldn’t post pictures of yourself until the settlement process is complete. This will protect you from having a reduced settlement because of your social media posts. It will also prevent the other party from using your social media pictures against you.
What Are Other Mistakes I Can Avoid?
Find out from a personal injury attorney how you can receive the benefits you deserve and avoid making other common errors that plague claimants. Your attorney can inform you of other frequent mistakes that most personal injury claim applicants make. With their help, you can receive maximum compensation to help you cover all of your expensive damages. Without an experienced attorney, you may not even realize all the benefits you are entitled to. Contact a personal injury lawyer today for more information about your rights and how to protect them.
