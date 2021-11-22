Rebecca and Daniel Angelo, of Mountain View, gave birth to a girl at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Oct. 27, 2021.
Gina and Jeffrey Van Kula, of Chico, gave birth to a girl at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Oct. 27, 2021.
Carrie and Steve Collins, of San Mateo, gave birth to a boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Oct. 31, 2021.
Sonia Lebofsky and Paul Lambert, of Redwood City, gave birth to a boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Nov. 2, 2021.
Jane Correia and Ravi Iyer, of Redwood City, gave birth to a boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Nov. 3, 2021.
Danielle Fairbairn and Luan Nguyen, of Redwood City, gave birth to a boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Nov. 8, 2021.
Rachel Ann and Jeffrey Flores, of San Jose, gave birth to a boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Nov. 10, 2021.
