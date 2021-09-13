Jessica and Rudy Lopez, of San Mateo, gave birth to a baby girl at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Aug. 7, 2021.
Pamela Chen and Alan Ni, of Palo Alto, gave birth to a baby girl at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Aug. 19, 2021.
Ashley and Zachary Rich, of Redwood City, gave birth to a baby girl at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Aug. 19, 2021.
Jaileen and Tarik Abouzeid, of San Carlos, gave birth to a baby girl at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Aug. 22, 2021.
Jennifer Davidson and Andrew Sanoff, of San Carlos, gave birth to a baby boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Aug. 23, 2021.
Kathryn Breting Lane and Ryan Lane, of Redwood City, gave birth to a baby girl at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Aug. 26, 2021.
Jasmine Flores and Leonard Bauer, of Redwood City, gave birth to a baby boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Aug. 28, 2021.
Kaiyu Ren and Qiang Zhai, of Foster City, gave birth to a baby girl at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Aug. 30, 2021.
