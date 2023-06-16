Police in Pacifica on Wednesday arrested a suspect in connection with DUI following a vehicle crash.
Guadalupe Linette Barba, 25, of Pacifica, was arrested on suspicion of DUI, according to the Pacifica Police Department.
On Wednesday at 9:26 p.m., police officers and the North County Fire Authority responded to the 500 block of Miller Avenue on a report of a vehicle crash with an injury.
Responding officers located a black Honda Civic that had crashed into a parked vehicle.
Police said both vehicles sustained major damage in the crash.
The driver of the vehicle, identified as Barba, suffered minor injuries in the crash and was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
Investigators determined Barba had been driving under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash, police said.
The 500 block of Miller Avenue was temporarily closed due to the crash investigation.
