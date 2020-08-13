San Mateo, CA (94402)

Today

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 63F. NNW winds at 10 to 15 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 63F. NNW winds at 10 to 15 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.