San Mateo police are asking the public for assistance in locating two at-risk children missing since May 29. Claudia Ramirez-Banales, 16, and her daughter, Abigail Ramirez-Banales, 5 months, are at risk because of their age, according to police.
Both were last seen at their family home in San Mateo May 29, and the family said their last communication was when Claudia expressed a desire to live separately from them, according to police.
Claudia is described as Hispanic, 5 feet 1 inch, 165 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Her daughter has brown hair and brown eyes, according to police.
Anyone with information related to this investigation is encouraged to contact San Mateo Police Department at (650) 522-7700. Anonymous tips can be submitted to http://tinyurl.com/SMPDTips or by calling (650) 522-7676.
