After nearly two weeks of successfully remaining off the state COVID-19 watch list, San Mateo County officials tell business owners to prepare for closures to be enforced starting Saturday.
County officials announced during a virtual press conference that today marks the beginning of a three-day preliminary monitoring process to determine whether the county should be officially forced to shutter business operations. Closures are not being enforced as of now but officials said it’s unlikely the county will avoid the restrictions.
The additional restrictions would require closures of hair salons, barbershops, other personal care services, gyms, malls, offices of non-critical infrastructure sectors and places of worship, including weddings and funerals. Many indoor establishments, including restaurants, museums, zoos and theaters, have been shuttered following a July 13 state mandate.
The county has until Saturday to fall into compliance with state guidelines, mainly by maintaining a 14-day average of less than 100 positive cases per 100,000 residents and keeping changes in hospitalization below 10% based on a three day average. The county’s case rate today, based on a 14-day rolling average, is 110.4 positive cases per 100,000 population.
Officials continue to implore residents to social distance, remaining at least 6 feet apart from others. Locals are also encouraged to hand wash and sanitize regularly while following the state mandated face coverings requirement.
