Menlo School unleashed its youth brigade in its volleyball season-opener against visiting Aragon Thursday evening.
The Knights — who have seven sophomores and two freshmen grace a 14-player roster — toppled defending Central Coast Section Division II champion Aragon in four sets 25-16, 23-25, 25-22, 25-20.
It was the first win for first-year coach Tony Holland, who was pleased as punch, considering his club’s youth.
“We’re a young team,” Holland said. “We graduated a lot of experience. I knew it was going to be a bit of time finding our connection. I was happy with what I saw.”
Aragon coach Annette Gennaro-Trimble returned to head the varsity program after spending the past six years as junior varsity coach at Aragon. The Dons were missing two starting outside hitters, but managed to play the Knights tough in three out of the four sets.
“We were really nervous the first couple of sets,” Gennaro-Trimble said. “Then we finally relaxed and played our game. We did well for a first game. We have a lot of new players who are trying to work together. We had a freshman setter out there, Anau Tongamoa. That was her first game and she’s learning.”
On the freshmen front, the Knights showcased setter/right side Havannah Hoeft, who had one of the best freshman debuts in the history of San Mateo County. Hoeft was everywhere, racking up 10 kills and 11 assists. In Game 2, Hoeft had a dink winner for 16-12, then adjusted for a kill for 17-13 Knights. Hoeft’s ace gave Menlo a 20-17, but the Dons rallied to win the set.
“I was trying to keep my teammates up and keep the positive energy going,” Hoeft said. “We knew Aragon was a tough team.”
“Hoeft is very good,” Gennaro-Trimble said. “Menlo is a good team, well-coached.”
Game 1 was knotted 5-5 before the Knights went on a 5-0 run, getting a cross-court kill by senior Emma Holland, who had nine kills in the match.
The Dons had an ace from the energetic Lydia Manu to get within 18-13. A kill by Simone Adam got the boisterous Menlo cheering section on its feet at 20-14. Hanna Hoffman and Kaila Ting combined for a block for 23-16. One of seven kills by Ting ended the set.
Tony Holland started some reserves in Game 2 and kept them in, for the most part. Oozing with potential was Menlo freshman outside hitter Emma Donley, the tallest player on the floor. The Knights held an 11-5 lead on a kill by Emma Holland, but the Dons pecked away like woodpeckers to win the set.
Coming through for the Dons were junior Sabine Milton, Ella Sears and senior Lola Falau. Milton had a block then Sears backed it up with a kill, the Dons down a point at 21-20.
Manu’s kill gave the Dons a 24-22 advantage before Menlo burned its final timeout. Hoeft set Hoffman for one of her nine kills and the deficit was one point. An errant hit by the Knights evened the match at 1-1.
Hoffman had 19 assists in Menlo’s two-setter system, while Roxy Karrer had eight kills in Menlo’s balanced attack. Adam had seven blocks, while Ting added four blocks, also ending the match with a kill.
Emma Holland starred on the service line, serving an 11-point run to help put away Game 4. She also had a nice mini-serving run in Game 3.
“We played well,” Holland said. “We had some trouble in the practice before the game. This match brought us together and we started playing together. In the fourth set, we were playing as one unit. We are super-stoked with this win. Last year, we played Aragon first game and we didn't do well.”
“Emma was amazing,” Hoeft said. “She was nervous before the game, but she was great on the serve.”
After Game 3, the up ref came over to the scorer’s table and said, “For the first game, these two teams are playing good volleyball. Menlo is just a little more consistent.”
That about wraps it up in a nutshell. The two teams might meet again soon as both compete in the Milpitas Spikefest this weekend.
