Tommy Rogers enjoyed quite a warmup for his debut as the robed Padres mascot Friday at Serra’s football opener.
The senior took first place in the varsity race at the Serra Jamboree at Crystal Springs Cross Country Course, marking the start of the high school cross-country season. Rogers fell one second shy of his personal record, topping the field with a time of 16 minutes, 3 seconds. Two years ago, at the West Catholic Athletic League Championship, he knocked out the course in 16:02.
With Serra football team opening on the road at Palo Alto, Rogers didn’t have to sprint onto the field waving the American flag, as is the standard pregame opening at Freitas Field. This gave him the liberty to push his legs to the max in his 2021 cross-country debut.
“They feel great,” Rogers said. “Today was a good race. I picked up where I left off my sophomore season. So, I’m happy. But I’m looking to bigger and better things this year.”
Serra finished one-two in the 2.95-mile varsity race, that included St. Ignatius-SF and Westmoor. Serra’s Jaden Tapp took second place with a time of 16:58.
“They ran pretty well,” Serra coach Ron DiMaggio Jr. said. “For the beginning of the season, both ran pretty quick times. So, it was a good day for them.”
Rogers’ time came as something as a surprise.
“That was a little faster than I anticipated but I knew they were in pretty good shape,” DiMaggio Jr. said.
While the senior didn’t have anyone pushing him — Tapp finished 56 seconds off his time — Rogers still had to dig deep to work his legs through the third mile of the rigorous Belmont course. He took the first mile in 5:09 before downshifting to run the remainder of the course with plenty of breathing room.
“I took the second mile kind of easy but hard enough to where I could still run a good time,” Rogers said. “And then the third mile I kicked it in. I felt a little bit of pain, the first time running Crystal Springs in two years, it’s a little bit different not running for a while. But I’m getting used to the pain.”
Serra is looking to achieve big things this year, and Rogers will lead the charge. The Padres haven’t reached the CIF state meet in modern history, coming close in 2015 but missing the cut by taking fourth place at the Central Coast Section meet. The top three finishers in CCS advance to state.
The Padres maintained a heavy workload through the canceled 2020 season though.
“By myself, I opened up my mileage to 40 to 50 miles a week running by myself because we couldn’t meet with the team,” Rogers said. “And then we did tempos when we could meet on the track, so 4-, 5-, 6-mile tempos to stay in shape for cross-country season, which didn’t really happen until December (2020), but I’m glad it did.”
Westmoor sophomore shines in varsity debut
Westmoor sophomore Ericka Dorn was literally sick with the way she finished Friday’s 2-mile girls’ varsity cross-country race at Crystal Springs.
When Dorn crossed the finish line, she needed her older sister Hazel’s help getting to the restroom to be sick from the rigors of her first varsity race. Twenty minutes following the race, however, Dorn was a glow, and with good reason, as she took first place in the race with a time of 15:28.
Dorn just topped teammate Heart Nobel-Dean, a senior, who took second place in 15:33.
“I feel really proud of myself,” Dorn said. “Because I didn’t expect myself to get first place at all. I didn’t expect myself to do this good in the race, especially in my first race.”
Dorn said she would have run cross country as a freshman had the 2020 season not been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. She is new to competitive running, however, and only ran her first official race of any kind during Westmoor’s track season in the spring.
The girls competing in the 2-mile varsity race gained an advantage when some of the top competitors from Presentation, St. Ignatius and Mercy-Burlingame opted to run in the 2.95-mile Open race at the end of the day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.