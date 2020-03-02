SAN JOSE — The announcer at Del Mar High School failed during pregame introductions to announce the name of Marvin Vasquez, one of three captains for the Summit Prep boys’ soccer team.
But Vasquez’s name won’t be forgotten in the annals of Summit Prep athletics as the senior striker scored his team’s first goal and assisted on the second as the Huskies captured the school’s first-ever Central Coast Section championship in any sport with a 2-0 win over Del Mar in the Division IV championship game Saturday.
“It’s crazy,” Vasquez said. “Our first league (title) we won was eight years ago. Now, we’re CCS champs.”
With the win, the Huskies qualified for the Northern California Division IV playoffs, earning the No. 1 seed. But because Summit Prep does not have a field, the Huskies will be on the road at No. 8 Kennedy-Richmond for a 3 p.m. Game Tuesday.
While Vasquez may have starred offensively, he was far from the only star on the day for top-seeded Summit Prep, which remained undefeated on the season in improving to 19-0-0. The Huskies needed an entire team effort to hold off second-seeded Del Mar (18-4-1), arguably the toughest team they faced this season. The Dons high pressure up top made the Huskies back line a little uncomfortable and they were unable to string together more than a few passes at a time, in stark contrast to the dominant ball control they showed against King City in a 4-3 semifinal victory.
But whenever there was a mistake, the defense was there to clean it up and on the occasions the Dons did manage to break through the Huskies defense, goalkeeper Luis Rojas was there for a huge save. Rojas finished with nine saves, three times he used a kick save to thwart a Del Mar assault and needed an emergency arm save on a fourth. He pushed one shot over the top of the goal and punched another ball clear in the final minutes as Del Mar threw everything it had at Summit Prep in the final minutes as the Dons searched for the equalizer.
“He probably saved three 1-on-1s,” said Summit Prep head coach Robert Arroyo Hernandez. “Without that, the game would have been different.”
“He’s always like that for us,” said Jonas Harron, Summit Prep junior center back and captain, about Rojas. “Coming through in the clutch moments.”
Harron was on point on his game when it mattered most. He always seemed to be in the right place at the right time to clear the ball out of danger.
“I just knew I had to clear it out,” Harron said.
But the defensive line and midfield did enough to work the ball up to the forward line where the Huskies are as dangerous as any team in the section and with main striker Pedro Ontiveros commanding double-team defensive attention, it freed up the rest of the offense.
Ontiveros, a junior, had 31 goals on the season, but was held scoreless for the first time in 12 games. But it was his foray into the penalty box in the 18th minute that resulted in Vasquez’s goal. Ontiveros received a pass at the top of the box with his back to the goal and three defenders around. He chested the ball down and used his body to shield it away the defense. He managed to turn in tight quarters and carry the ball into the box. With a step on the defense, he took a shot from a sharp angle that was parried away by the Del Mar goalkeeper. But Vasquez was crashing at the far right post and he drilled his shot into the net for the 1-0 lead.
“[Ontiveros] has been killing it (this season),” Vasquez said. “He’s not scared of the ball.”
That much is true as Ontiveros took two big knocks during the match. He ran into one of the goalposts as he challenged for a header in the first half and then had a scary collision with the goalkeeper in the second half, but he kept coming back.
Summit Prep had other scoring chances throughout the game, but just could not finish.
“We could have finished lots of chances,” Arroyo Hernandez said.
Down 1-0 at halftime, the Dons kept pushing in the second half, but the Huskies were up to the challenge. Over the final 10 minutes, Del Mar was pushing more and more players into the attack and Summit Prep was simply trying weather the storm.
As the game entered stoppage time, the Huskies were reduced to simply booting the ball downfield and out of harm’s way – until they got one more opportunity and finished off the Dons. With only one defender back, Del Mar was caught on a quick counterattack by the Huskies. Ontiveros latched onto the ball and carried to the top of the box before sending a pass to Vasquez out wide to the right. Vasquez looked up and only the goalkeeper to beat, but instead found sophomore Brodan Casey crashing the goal at the opposite post. Vasquez sent a pass right into the path of Casey, who slotted it home to ice the game.
“Why be selfish?” Vasquez said. “It’s better when everyone is happy.”
As the Huskies celebrated Casey’s goal, the referee blew the final whistle and the celebration started in earnest for Summit Prep.
“Even though we’ve talked about [winning a CCS title] all year long, it still feels unreal,” Arroyo Hernandez said.
