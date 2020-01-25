It must be something about the Warriors moniker.
Much like the Golden State Warriors, the South City Warriors have enjoyed quite the dynasty in recent years, entering this season having won four straight Peninsula Athletic League North Division girls’ basketball championships.
And much like Golden State’s, the South City lineup in 2019-20 is a shell of its former self. With just one returning starter this season, South City got off to a horrific start, losing nine of its first 10 overall games. The slide included the Warriors dropping their first two league games to snap a 41-game winning streak in PAL North games dating back to 2015-16.
“My past three years here, you usually have at least three or four girls from the year before,” said Lafu Malepeai, a senior forward and South City’s only returning regular from year. “So, you’re settled in and that last person that’s coming in for that fifth spot, they easily can merge in. But this year we lost all our starters and basically our whole team. So, we’re dealing with a whole brand new team. So, it’s like we’re learning each other and we’re learning about each other.”
Don’t count out South City (4-2 PAL North, 6-11 overall) just yet though. With a gutsy and physical 43-36 win Friday night at archrival El Camino (2-4, 7-7), the Warriors have now won four straight in PAL North play and have solidified their third-place standing in the seven-team division.
“We need to be a little bit better on the offensive end but on the defensive end, we’re solid,” South City head coach Paul Carion said. “But we need to be better on the offensive end, and it’s coming. Little by little, everybody is playing with a little more confidence, everyone is increasing their role a little bit more … everybody is taking a little bit more responsibilities, and we’re getting there.”
Friday night’s game more resembled a hockey match at times with both teams getting into foul trouble from the outset. South City proved a survivor, though, despite two players fouling out in the fourth quarter. One of those players was Malepeai, who was the team’s indisputable leader with a game-high 16 points while adding seven rebounds and five steals.
After the Warriors took a comfortable 28-16 lead into halftime, they had to wait over seven minutes before they’d score again. With Malepeai sitting for most of the third quarter, South City didn’t score for the first 7:01 of the second half, allowing El Camino to go on a 9-0 run to close it to 28-25.
But South City finished the quarter with a flourish. First freshman Jalayah Francisco kicked a nice assist from bounce-pass to junior forward Anastasia Fotu for a layup to break the shooting slump. Then when the Warriors got the ball back on an El Camino turnover, Malepeai checked back in with just a few seconds remaining in the quarter and took an inbound pass along the baseline in stride to bury a running jumper to send South City into the fourth quarter leading 32-25.
“I brought her in (for) one second and she gets a basket,” Carion said. “And it was huge.”
El Camino’s pressure defense was dazzling at times. The Lady Colts totaled 11 team steals, paced by senior forward Carly Jeung with five takeaways, including four in the first quarter. South City committed 29 turnovers throughout. Unfortunately for the Colts, they had even more trouble holding on to the ball, totaling 32 turnovers.
The Colts rode their defense to an early 6-2 lead, fueled by a crafty dribble-drive from sophomore guard Kayla Ikuma, who finished with a team-high seven points and a game-high 11 rebounds. But the Warriors responded with a 9-0 run spanning into the second quarter, and went on to finish the half on an 8-0 run.
At the midway point of the third quarter, a total of five players from both teams were sitting on four fouls apiece. This was especially perilous for the Warriors, who are low on numbers this year, something Carion discovered would be the case late in the offseason when senior guard Alex Salise transferred to Notre Dame-Belmont, and junior Ulalia Talolo moved to Texas.
“We’re really low on numbers,” Carion said. “We’ve got a JV call-up and I asked a girl (who had left the team at the start of the season) to come back on the team. So, we’re really low on numbers. The fact that it’s more survival in the second quarter and it was serious survival in the third quarter.”
Carion is known for his intensity and charisma on the sideline, but this was especially apparent in the fourth quarter when Malepeai improved on a 36-31 lead by drawing a foul while crashing to the bucket to earn an and-1, causing Carion to hammer away with a celebratory fist pump.
“The and-1 made us feel good about ourselves and gave us a little bit of breathing room,” Carion said.
Carion got creative as well, utilizing a rare zone defense in the third quarter to keep his players from incurring any unnecessary fouls.
“I was really worried,” Carion said. “Luckily our zone was able to frustrate them. And we had a decent lead … and they got some buckets. The thing is, El Camino, they play really, really hard. (First-year head coach) Michael Morla is doing a really good job with them. They’re smaller, they play really hard, they’re scrappy. That’s what they need to do and they did it.”
