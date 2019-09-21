The South City Warriors have got to take their highlights where they can get them.
Mired in a 14-game losing streak dating back to the start of last season, the Warriors (0-4 overall) took the chance to celebrate a red-zone stop midway through the second quarter Friday night against Monta Vista-Cupertino.
Trailing by two touchdowns, South City senior safety Lawrence Montalban broke up a fourth-down pass in the end zone from Monta Vista quarterback Simon Loeffler, forcing a turnover on downs.
“We felt pumped up,” Montalban said. “We felt like we could come back. We just couldn’t finish.”
The celebration was short-lived as the Warriors coughed up the football on the ensuing first down, their first of four turnovers on the night. On the following play, Monta Vista running back Tyler Krischer danced into the end zone en route handing South City a 43-0 defeat.
First-year South City head coach Tau Elisaia gave a fiery motivational speech in the postgame huddle that seemed out of character. During the game, Elisaia had an easy-going demeanor, even laughing it off after sophomore quarterback Ferdinand Galang misfired on fourth-and-long to force a turnover on downs.
“Actually, this is the best they’ve played,” Elisaia said. “What’s happening is they’re growing, they’re progressing. We’re trying to get a lot of the younger guys to play their part … and they’re starting to do that right now.”
Montalban is one of the few Warriors players who saw varsity time last year. Only two players one roster spent all 10 games amid the 0-10 season with the varsity squad, and one of them is currently hurt. South City is expecting to get roster reinforcements with several players currently inactive.
“There was a few people that didn’t come back, maybe because of the season we had last year,” Montalban said. “… I say just stay positive and wait until we get other players back.”
Junior running back Elijah Avegalio was one of the bright spots for the Warriors. South City managed just 117 total yards of offense, with Avegalio accounting for 70 yards rushing on 14 carries.
“Elijah knows he’s the guy I go to when I need a certain play done,” Elisaia said. “He’s willing to take on that task. But everybody has to be willing to do their part to make everything succeed. At times they’ll do it, and at times they’ll fall apart. And he’s trying to do it all himself at the moment.”
Monta Vista got off to a fast start and ultimately forced a running clock late in the third quarter. It is the fourth running clock South City has faced in being outscored 213-13 through four games.
The Matadors (3-1) opened by marching 64 yards on seven plays during the opening drive, earning gains of 6, 7, 3, 17, 6 and 23 yards before senior Henry Lassa walked in for a 1-yard score to put the Matadors up 7-0.
Then, after a quick three-and-out by South City, Monta Vista turned it right back around, going long on first down for an 80-yard scoring pass from Loeffler to Tarun Sarang to up the lead to 14-0 less than six minutes into the contest. Sarang gained 201 total yards on the night, including three receptions for 113 yards. He also added 83 yards rushing with two touchdowns.
Sarang’s best run of the night was his first carry of the second half, a 31-yard scoring rush on a pitch play to improve the lead to 28-0. After a three-and-out on South City’s next possession, Loeffler opened with a 17-yard keeper, Lassa followed with a 17 yard carry, and Sarang ultimately scored on a 10-yard carry to make it 34-0 with 5:39 to go in the third quarter.
After another Warriors three-and-out, Monta Vista turned a short field into a quick score on a 2-yard run by Owen Lassa, invoking the running clock with just over three minutes remaining in the third quarter.
“I give them a lot of slack,” Elisaia said. “Because from Game 1 till now, I’m pretty impressed with what they’re doing. By (league) season, that’s what I’m shooting for.”
But seeing the Warriors getting up to speed by the time Peninsula Athletic League Lake Division play opens Oct. 11 seems like a stretch. South City had less than 20 active players available Friday night.
