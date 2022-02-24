The Skyline College women’s basketball is looking for some friendly assistance from College of San Mateo after a fourth quarter comeback victory over the Bulldogs Friday night.
The Lady Trojans (20-5, 7-2 Coast North) ranked No. 16 in the state, trail No. 10 City College of San Francisco (19-5, 8-1) by one game — with only this week’s COVID-postponed make-up games remaining.
CCSF closes by hosting fourth place CSM (15-7, 4-4) on Friday at 5 p.m. State No. 26 CSM has one other make-up, entertaining third place Chabot (13-12, 6-3) in the Bulldogs’ home finale Wednesday (5:30 p.m.). San Mateo could, therefore, finish co-third with a pair of wins this week – while providing Skyline a title tie with CCSF.
Skyline, the No. 9 team in the state in scoring offense (75.3 points per game) closes the regular season Friday, hosting last place Ohlone (4-18, 0-8) at 5 p.m.
CCSF, Skyline, CSM, and Chabot all are looking at state playoff berths.
In the San Mateo County showdown last week, the game was knotted at 16 after one quarter and at 37 at halftime. CSM went on a 21-14 third quarter surge for a 58-51 advantage. But the fourth period was all Skyline, 28-8, for a 79-66 victory and sweep of their home-and-home league series.
Coast North scoring leader Malia Latu (Menlo-Atherton) led Skyline with 29 points, eight rebounds, four steals, and four assists. Nicole Brunicardi (Burlingame) added 18 points (on 9-or-12 field goal shooting) and eight rebounds. Lala Lautaimi had 16 points.
For CSM, Erica Mendiola (Carlmont) tallied 16 points. Lia Lilomaiava (Aragon) had 14 points and a game-high 13 rebounds. Chiara Brown (American-Fremont) had 13 points, 10 rebounds, and four steals.
CSM men’s basketball in line for home playoff game
An 80-70 men’s basketball victory over Skyline College Friday all but assured College of San Mateo a third place finish in the state’s toughest community college conference. The Bulldogs (19-8, 8-5 Coast North Conference) wind-up league play Thursday at last place Ohlone (2-22, 0-11) in Fremont. San Mateo won the first round meeting with Ohlone, 94-57.
The Bulldogs, ranked No. 16 in the state and No. 6 in Northern California, is in line for a good state playoff seeding and, potentially, a first round home game. There are 100 community college men’s teams. The top eight will advance to the state quarterfinals at West Hills College Lemoore, March 10-13.
Sam Manu (Aragon) had 26 points and eight rebounds to lead CSM’s win over Skyline. Isaiah Cabrera added 10 points as ten Bulldogs got into the scoring column.
Skyline, CSM baseball pace Coast North teams
Skyline and CSM are off to the best non-league starts among the six teams in the Coast North Conference.
Skyline (11-2), ranked No. 8 in the state, has defeated all its foes, splitting a season opening series with Fresno City College and recently winning 2-of-3 games with Lassen College. The Trojans have slugged 13 home runs, contributing to a .484 slugging average. They have a .304 team batting average.
Skyline’s Jesse Pierce (Arbor View-Las Vegas) leads the Coast North with three home runs and is batting .348. Trojans pitcher Conor Hourigan (Aragon) is 4-0 has the most wins, with a pacesetting 30 strikeouts. His E.R.A. is 1.90. Jace Jeremiah (Aragon) has nine stolen bases to pace the league.
No. 19 San Mateo (6-4) has exhibited an explosive offense, scoring 48 runs in its last three games, while giving up 25. The Bulldogs beat College of Marin, 15-1, and Diablo Valley College, 19-12, but were edged by Feather River College, 14-12. Two Bulldogs losses have come in extra innings. They have won all three of their road games.
CSM has scored 112 runs — with a .328 team batting average and a .474 slugging percentage.
San Mateo’s Tom Eisenstat (Menlo-Atherton) leads Coast North batters with a .455 average, just ahead of teammate Jordan Aquallo, who is batting .442 with 12 RBIs and a pair of home runs.
Cañada College (2-8) has struggled a bit on a tough schedule but is coming off an 18-9 win over Shasta College. Tommy Ozawa (San Mateo), in limited action, sports a .571 batting average for the Colts and has scored eight runs. Josue Iniquez paces regulars with a .357 average.
CSM opens softball title defense with 21-2 win at Chabot
Makaila Tuakoi (Aragon) smashed a pair of home runs on a 3-hit, 6-RBI day as College of San Mateo opened defense of its Coast Conference softball title with a 21-2 victory at Chabot College in Hayward Tuesday afternoon.
Hayley Ahlvin (Hillsdale) and Mele Kaheiki-Farias (Impact Academy) each had three hits, along with three RBIs, for the Lady Bulldogs (13-2 overall) in the 5-inning mercy game. Ashleigh Dean (Notre Dame-Belmont) and Jessie Agosti (Carlmont) also hit home runs.
Tuakoi had her fourth double of the season too. She leads the Coast Conference with a .560 batting average and a slugging percentage of 1.200.
Kealani Cardona (Hillsdale) had two doubles, leading off the game with one — which was followed by a Tuakoi homer for a quick 2-0 lead in a six-run initial frame.
Starting pitcher Tori Cortez (Arroyo-San Lorenzo) went four innings for her second season win. She leads the Coast with a 0.39 E.R.A.
Chabot fell to 1-4 overall.
