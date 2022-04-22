With three games remaining in the California Community College baseball regular season, the most contentious race in Northern California is in the Coast Conference North.
Skyline College (13-4 Coast North, 27-8 overall) earned the advantage Thursday with an 8-1 win over College of San Mateo at Trojan Diamond. The two rivals entered the day tied atop the Coast North standings. The Trojans now hold sole possession of first place, one game ahead of the CSM Bulldogs (12-5, 21-14-1), who are in a second-place tie with West Valley College. Chabot College, in fourth place, is two games back of first.
With the regular season concluding Thursday, April 28, only the top two teams in the final standings are guaranteed postseason bids. Skyline and CSM meet for the fourth and final time Saturday at 1 p.m. on the Hilltop.
"We've put ourselves in a good spot," Trojans manager Tony Brunicardi said. "Now we've got to go finish league."
Freshman third baseman Dominic Meza (Serra) enjoyed the best day of his collegiate career, going 3 for 3 with two home runs and five RBIs.
Brunicardi's Trojans jumped on the Bulldogs early. Skyline — ranking second in Northern California with a .479 team slugging percentage — was powered by a three-run home run in the bottom of the first by Meza, who connected with a two-out, two-strike breaking ball and deposited it over the wall in left.
"It was a great at-bat," Brunicardi said. "He scrapped one up and, I think it was a curveball, and he got it out of there."
After CSM sophomore Max Farfan got a run back with a solo home run in the second, Meza matched him with his second homer of the day, a solo shot in the fourth to put the Trojans up 4-1.
Skyline starting pitcher Rowan Barnes (Menlo-Atherton) settled in following the second-inning hiccup. The freshman right-hander worked six innings, allowing one run on three hits and three walks, while striking out three. His record improves to 7-2. Barnes is now tied for second place in the Coast North with seven wins, along with West Valley freshman Cae Cox.
Skyline freshman Conor Hourigan (Aragon) leads the conference with eight wins.
"Rowan threw the ball outstanding today," Brunicardi said. "He made one mistake and it got hit out of the park. But other that he was outstanding."
In the eighth, the Trojans rallied for a four-spot to put the game away. Jeremy Keller (Terra Nova) singled and Jace Jeremiah (Aragon) walked to set the table. Meza followed with a one-out RBI single. Freshman Michael Sarhatt (Serra) delivered the big blow, a three-run home run to give Skyline an 8-1 lead.
The 6-6 Sarhatt has settled into the first base job for Skyline. The freshman is coming off CCC Nor Cal Player of the Week honors from games spanning from April 7-12. Batting .313 on the season, Sarhatt has enjoyed a red-hot April. He is batting .419 (13 for 31) with two home runs and 15 RBIs through nine games this month.
The Trojans collected nine hits Thursday. Right-hander Levi Stubbles (El Camino) pitched a scoreless seventh, and closer Nick Balch (Capuchino) worked the final two frames to earn the save.
"These guys, they came out and probably played the best game we've played all year," Brunicardi said. "The boys, they came out and competed their hearts out and did a great job."
Starting pitcher Ryan Baurn took the loss for the Bulldogs. His record falls to 3-1.
The top four teams in the Coast North standings — all currently within two games of each other — will fight it out next week. Skyline closes the regular season with a two-game series against Chabot (11-6, 23-12). CSM has a two-game series with West Valley (12-5, 22-15).
