SAN JOSE — The Sacred Heart Prep and Bellarmine boys’ water polo teams have owned the Central Coast Section. While the Gators dominated Division II with eight titles in a row, the Bells were the king of Division I, winning 29 of the 47 CCS tournaments completed since its inception in 1974.
There was always one nagging question, however: Which team was the best? Since they played in different divisions, there was no way to know for sure.
The advent of the Open Division was to answer that question once and for all. So, of course, the two teams have never faced each other. Menlo School knocked off Bellarmine in the semifinals of the inaugural Open Division tournament in 2017. Last year, the Gators and Bells were finally going to square off, only to see the game cancelled and a co-championship declared because of the poor air quality from the 2018 wildfires.
Saturday morning at Independence High School, the debate was settled. When the final horn sounded, it was top-seeded SHP left standing, having dispatched No. 3 Bellarmine, 7-5, the Gators’ ninth CCS title in a row and third Open Division championship in as many years.
“This one means a little more because this is the Open Division, without question,” SHP head coach Brian Kreutzkamp said.
Making the title even more satisfying is the fact 2019 was considered a rebuilding year for SHP (23-6). This was the first time in his SHP coaching career that Kreutzkamp did not have one senior on the team and was starting a number of freshmen and sophomores.
“I didn’t expect this team to win CCS. I think it would be a victory just to be here (in the finals),” Kreutzkamp said. “But talent doesn’t know age.”
Sophomore Luke Johnston had a breakout game for SHP, scoring a game-high four goals. He scored on a pair of one-timers in front of the goal, while showing his versatility on his other two: a blind, backhand goal from the hole set and then taking a lofted pass from Bear Weigle on a drive to goal.
“That’s the best game of the season for Luke Johnston,” Kreutzkamp said. “[He] was incredible.”
Weigle added a pair of goals for the Gators, with Isaac Rotenberg rounding out the scoring. Jack Vort added two of assists, while Weigle, Rotenberg, William Swart and Jake Tsotadze each had assists as well.
But the real hero was goaltender Griffen Price, who is in the junior national team pool. The sophomore netminder was, to use a hockey term, standing on his head, finishing with 20 saves — including eight in the fourth period — against a potent Bellarmine attack.
“In a nutshell, it was Price (who was the difference),” Kreutzkamp said. “I don’t know I’ve ever seen [20] saves in a CCS championship game. Our defense wasn’t great and [Price] was just bailing us out.”
A hard-fought battle all match long, Bellarmine (17-12) got on the scoreboard first when Max Walsworth beat Price from the point.
Weigle posted the tying goal, scoring on a one-timer in front of the goal off an assist from Vort, and in the final minute of the opening quarter, Rotenberg gave the Gators a 2-1 lead they would not relinquish.
A pair of Johnston goals gave the Gators a 4-2 lead at halftime and after the Bells opened the scoring in the second half on a goal from Maxim Koretsky, SHP pushed its lead back to two goals, 5-3, on a strike from Weigle on a restart.
Johnston scored both SHP goals in the fourth period to counter a pair of Bellarmine tallies as the Gators laid claim to the title of best water polo team in CCS.
“I thought at times we played like a bunch of freshmen and sophomores. We were really nervous,” Kreutzkamp said. “The object is to just find a way to win.”
