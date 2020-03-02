PALO ALTO — A rowdy clash in the Central Coast Section Division I boys’ basketball championship was just the way the Sequoia Ravens drew it up. Unfortunately for head coach Fine Lauese’s squad, opponent Palo Alto exploited myriad advantages.
In overtaking No. 6-seed Sequoia for a 47-36 victory Saturday night, Palo Alto (23-4 overall) arrived as the tournament’s No. 1 seed, and the Vikings gained further advantage by hosting the game. As a result, Palo Alto won the numbers game, not only on the scoreboard, but with a mighty fan showing of students that filled an entire section at Peery Center Gymnasium.
Sequoia (17-11) traveled with a spirited student section as well but, when it was all said and done, it was simply overwhelmed by the much larger home crowd. And the brawling show of championship basketball played out essentially the same way.
“This is the way we want to play, the physicality,” Lauese said. “But … Paly, they got the ball out early, a lot of tie-ups, and they converted. And then when they got the ball under the basket — a few breakdowns on defense on our end — they got a couple layups down on the other end.”
Sure, the two teams hugged it out following the contest. Between the lines, though, Sequoia and Paly beat each other up relentlessly. There were two significant injury timeouts for Ravens who took head shots; in the first half, senior guard Gabe Munguia took a vicious elbow to the nose; then in the second half, junior forward Kiahn Nice got blasted in the jaw.
Both returned to the game but struggled after their respective injuries.
Nice led all scorers with 15 points but his last bucket came midway through the third quarter, the first field goal of the half for Sequoia after Paly blazed to a start in the second half.
The Vikings took a 19-18 lead just before the break with guard Jamir Shepard scoring a transition layup. Shepard scored a team-high 13 points, 10 of them in the first half. Sequoia keyed on him to start the second half, but it opened an array of Paly 3-point shots in the third quarter.
“We tried,” Lauese said of defending Shepard. “But give him credit, he’s a hell of a player.”
Paly opened the second half on a 9-0 run and knocked down three 3s in the third quarter, two from junior guard Aidan Rausch and another from senior guard Matthew Marzano.
The Vikings figured out Sequoia’s pressure defense as well after committing 12 first-half turnovers, including eight in the first quarter. They finished with 15 turnovers throughout.
Still, the Ravens climbed back in it to start the fourth quarter. Paly took a 33-23 lead near the end of the third when Rausch hurried a 3-pointer from 20 feet away in a flustered attempt to beat the shot clock, with the chuck banking in. But the Ravens finished the period with a corner 3 from Manguia then opened the fourth with a perimeter 3 from senior guard Sam Schult to cut the deficit to 33-29.
Sequoia got a stop. Then all the intensity, brawling physicality and any thoughts of a Ravens comeback came to a head. Schult took to the perimeter for another look at a 3 but got drilled for a foul in the act of shooting. The senior hit the floor, the referee signaled for a three-shot penalty and, with the foul occurring right in front of the Sequoia bench, Lauese hurried out, helped Schult off the floor and pushed him encouragingly toward the free-throw line.
Schult, however, missed all three free throws, and Paly responded with an 8-0 run to seal the victory.
“That’s our guy that we want to put on the line,” Lauese said. “It just didn’t happen the way we thought it was.”
In the early going, Schult was key to a fast Sequoia start. He had three assist passes in the game, all during a 15-2 Ravens run stretching from the first quarter to the second to help his team to a 15-5 advantage. But after Nice drilled a 3 to re-up at 18-7 with 2:58 to go in the half, Sequoia wouldn’t score again until after the break as Paly closed on a 12-0 run.
It has been quite a rise for the Ravens in the regular season, though, dominating everyone but league-champion Menlo-Atherton to claim second place in the Peninsula Athletic League South Division, then climbing through the CCS Division I bracket with three lopsided wins, including a 70-55 upset of No. 3 Evergreen Valley in the quarterfinals.
“I just felt like at the end of our season, we peaked,” Lauese said. “We played well toward the end of our league and made a nice little run in CCS. And we get to Paly and things were looking good. And then turnovers, and missed shots, and we find ourselves 10 points down and couldn’t get out of it. But credit Paly.”
Sequoia now advances to the CIF Northern California Division III tournament. The Ravens drew the No. 14 seed and will open on the road Tuesday at No. 3 Sonora. Tip-off is 7 p.m.
