For a half, it was the Capuchino boys’ soccer team that looked like a Bay Division team and Sequoia was the Ocean Division squad.
For 40 minutes, the Mustangs, runner-up in the Peninsula Athletic League Ocean Division, out-played the Ravens in every aspect of the game on their way to a 1-0 lead at halftime.
No. 2-seed Sequoia, which finished sixth in the PAL Bay Division standings, showed in the second half what the Ravens were capable of as they scored four times to rally for a 4-2 win in the first round of the Central Coast Section Division III bracket in Redwood City Saturday afternoon.
“We stepped up our game (in the second half),” Sequoia head coach Matey Mateev said. “At halftime, I told them they needed to give something for me.”
No. 7 Capuchino continued its dominance in the early minutes of the second half, but Sequoia slowly started to get its high press going, methodically forcing the Mustangs deeper and deeper into their own end with constant pressure on the ball.
Midway thought the second half, the flood gates opened for the Ravens as they scored three goals during a nine-minute span, turning a 1-0 deficit into a 3-1 lead with 14 minutes to play.
“It’s one of those things,” Capuchino head coach Mauricio Rodriguez said. “The game can change in an instant.”
Alvin Fuentes’ strike in the 57th minute was the turning point for Sequoia (12-8-1 overall). He received a pass about 20 yards from goal from Eric Linares, beat two defenders off the dribble and with just a sliver of space, whipped a shot across his body and into the right-corner roof to tie the game at 1-all.
The Ravens’ second goal was really the backbreaker for Capuchino (13-4-2), however, less than five minutes later. Sequoia received a free kick about 45 yards from goal, where Erik Espinoza stepped up a hammered the kick on frame. The Capuchino goalkeeper misplayed the ball as he tried to slap it up and over the crossbar and instead had the ball roll right over his hands and into the net to put the Ravens up for good in the 61st minute.
Jacob Burrill, who was battling an injury and limited to a handful of minutes, made the most of his time when he poked home Sequoia’s third goal in the 66th minute following a scramble in front of the goal off a corner kick.
Mateev said Burrill’s tap-in, “got us some space (on the scoreboard).”
It actually turned out to be a crucial strike and what would become the game-winner as the Mustangs kept their hopes alive. Capuchino’s Jose Lepe pounced on a failed clearance at the top of the box and chipped the charging goalkeeper to close to 3-2 with five minutes to play.
“I really thought we were going to get another one,” Rodriguez said.
There was another goal — but it was the Ravens’ Linares that iced the game in the final minutes.
“The first half, we were shaky,” Mateev said. “But I know what we can be. [We] started believing (after our first goal).”
Rodriguez said his team simply ran out of gas. He was down to only one substitute for the game as academic ineligibility and five suspensions following a scuffle in the regular-season finale with rival Mills severely limited his options off the bench.
“The second half, we just wore out,” Rodriguez said.
The second half was a far cry from the first, when the Mustangs controlled the game. They thwarted Sequoia’s long-ball attack on the wings and seamlessly transistioned from defense to offense through the midfield and then linked up with the forward line. Charlie Chetcuti was wearing out the right flank, chasing down diagonal passes and then sending crosses to the front of the Sequoia goal. Fernando Nungaray was especially dangerous with the ball at his feet. He was beating defenders off the dribble consistently in the first half and it was a run in the 3rd minute that foreshadowed things to come for the Mustangs as he beat one defender before blasting a shot off the crossbar.
Sequoia came back with its only legitimate scoring chance of the opening 40 minutes, but Burrill’s shot was stopped with a one-handed, diving save.
After several near misses, Capuchino finally converted on a brilliant run from Nugarary. He received the ball in the middle of the field, about 35 yards from goal. He slalomed around three defenders, had a step on a fourth and roofed a shot into the middle of the net for a 1-0 lead in the 25th minute.
“The first half, we took over the midfield,” Rodriguez said. “[Sequoia] didn’t know where to go.”
The Mustangs had a couple more opportunities go by the wayside over the final 15 minutes and despite holding the lead at half, Rodriguez believed they could have had more.
“I honestly feel that another goal (for us in the first half) and the game would have been a different story,” Rodriguez said.
