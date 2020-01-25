FRIDAY
Boys’ basketball
Sacred Heart Prep 56, Woodside Priory 31
The Gators kept the Panthers to single-digit scoring in every quarter as they took sole possession of second place in the WBAL.
Charlie Selna led SHP (6-1 WBAL, 12-3 overall), finishing with 14 points. Jai Deshpande added 11 for the Gators.
Woodside Priory (5-2, 12-5) was led by Zach Zafran, who finished with 10 points.
Menlo-Atherton 79, Woodside 31
The Bears scored 30 points in the second quarter and added 21 more in the third to beat the Wildcats and stay undefeated in PAL South play.
Nick Tripaldi led the way for M-A (6-0 PAL South, 15-3 overall), finishing with 15 points. Spencer Lin added 11 for the Bears, while Jake Tonsfeldt chipped in with 8.
Woodside falls to 2-4 in division play and 11-6 overall.
Half Moon Bay 67, Terra Nova 49
The Cougars outscored the Tigers 26-11 in the third quarter, turning a 25-18 lead at halftime into a 51-29 advantage going into the fourth quarter.
HMB (6-0 PAL North, 13-4 overall) stays alone in first place with the win, while Terra Nova falls to 3-3 in PAL North play and 7-11 overall.
El Camino 59, South City 42
The Colts led 31-24 at halftime before putting the Warriors away in the fourth, outscoring them 14-5.
El Camino improves to 3-3 in PAL North play and 8-10 overall, while South City falls to 1-5, 4-10.
Girls’ basketball
Menlo-Atherton 52, Woodside 41
The Bears outscored the Wildcats 17-8 in the second quarter and that proved to be the difference in their PAL South Division meeting.
Malia Latu scored a game-high 20 points to lead M-A (5-1 PAL South, 10-8 overall). Alyssa Faberowski and Nicolette Yeh each added 11 for the Bears.
Woodside falls to 2-4 in division play and 11-5 overall.
Burlingame 56, San Mateo 26
The Panthers used a 13-2 first-quarter run to take control of the their rivalry game against the Bearcats.
Eleven of the 15 players on the roster for Burlingame (2-4 PAL South, 10-7 overall) got in the scoring column, led by Brianna Grossman’s game-high 14 points. Ava Uhrich added 8 for the Panthers.
San Mateo is left still searching for its first league victory (0-6, 3-13).
Other scores
Capuchino (2-4, 7-10) picked up its second PAL South win of the season by knocking off Mills (3-3, 11-7). Carlmont (4-2, 15-4) moved into sole possession of third place in the South with a 40-36 win over Sequoia (3-3, 11-7).
THURSDAY
Wrestling
Half Moon Bay 47, Menlo-Atherton 22
The Cougars won six matches in row from 108 to 140 as they stayed undefeated in PAL Bay Division dual meets.
Marc Rios, making his varsity debut, won his 108-pound match with a first-round pin.
The match of the night came at 128, where HMB’s Tucker Cecil won with a single point, 1-0.
Tommy Sendino (115) and Eddy Lopez (197) each had pins for the Cougars.
Girls’ soccer
Burlingame 1, Menlo-Atherton 0
Things got more interesting in the PAL Bay Division as Burlingame (2-2-3 PAL Bay, 7-3-4 overall, 9 points) moved into fourth place with a shutout of third-place Menlo-Atherton (3-3-1, 5-6-3). Kerry Wakasa scored the lone goal of the contest with a free kick in the second half. Burlingame and M-A are both now within striking distance of second-place Carlmont (12 points).
Woodside 4, Terra Nova 0
Rachel Mull totaled two goals and an assist to keep first-place Woodside (6-0-1 PAL Bay, 11-1-1 overall) squarely in control of its destiny in the PAL Bay Division with five league matches remaining. Mull scored on assists from Giselle Gutierrez and Katie Ryan, and also assisted on a score by Marlena Louis. Katie Sheldon tallied the Wildcats’ other score. Terra Nova (0-6-1, 3-9-1) is still in search of its first league win.
Carlmont 7, Aragon 0
Maya Blodgett scored a hat trick, while Sam Phan tallied one goal and one assist as Carlmont (5-2 PAL Bay, 10-3-2 overall) maintained its second-place standing in the PAL Bay Division with a blowout of Aragon (1-5, 4-6-1). Emilie Brack and Maddie Cunningham added goals for the Lady Scots, who enjoyed their biggest margin of victory in a single match since the 2014-15 season.
South City 4, Mills 3
While first-place Capuchino (15 points) won in dramatic fashion Thursday against Hillsdale to remain in first place in the PAL Ocean Division, South City (4-1 PAL Ocean, 11-2-1 overall, 12 points) remained within striking distance with some dramatics of its own. The Lady Warriors trailed 3-2 at the half but Fatima Waldo-Garcia finished off a monster day with the game-winning score. Waldo-Garcia tallied three assists on each of South City’s first three goals, two by Bianca Gonzalez in the first half followed by an equalizer by Lillian Nasrah in the second half. Waldo-Garcia then won it with an assist from Iliana Sanchez. For Mills (2-3, 4-8, 6 points), Rika Hensley totaled two goals and an assist, and Chiarra Bettucchi added a goal.
San Mateo 2, Half Moon Bay 0
Romy Albert scored both goals for the Bearcats (1-4 PAL Ocean, 3-6 overall) who earned their first league win over Half Moon Bay (0-5, 2-10-1). Albert put San Mateo on the board with an unassisted score in the second half then added to the lead with an assist from Megan Fredericksen.
El Camino 1, Jefferson 0
The Lady Colts (4-0 PAL Lake, 6-9-1 overall) improved their first-place standing in the PAL Lake Division courtesy of a second-half goal by Nikki Ramos to top Jefferson (1-3 PAL Lake). Ramos broke a scoreless tie on an assist from Dianni Flores.
Oceana 3, Westmoor 2
Oceana (2-1 PAL Lake, 5-1 overall) got two goals from Isabella Balmas-Garcia to get past winless Westmoor (0-4, 0-7). Kaitlin Killian added a goal with an assist from Natalie Nelson, and Carmella Baldasarre tallied an assist.
