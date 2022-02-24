TUESDAY
CCS girls’ basketball
Division IV quarterfinals
No. 1 Menlo School 59, No. 8 Sacred Heart Prep 17
The Knights had no trouble with the rival Gators as they moved into the semifinals of the DIV bracket.
Shannon Li drained four 3-pointers in the less than four minutes to start the game, on her way to a game-high 25 points for Menlo (10-8). Angelica Chou added 11 points for the Knights, while Jazlin Chan chipped in 10.
Menlo will host No. 4 Scotts Valley at 7 p.m. Thursday. The Falcons beat No. 5 Carmel 51-33 to move into the semis.
CCS boys’ basketball
Division IV quarterfinals
No. 3 Menlo School 65, No. 6 Harker 49
The Knights swept the two-game series from the Eagles during the WBAL regular season and continued that mastery in the playoffs.
Lucas Vogel led the offense for Menlo (18-7), scoring 18 points. Daniel Solomon added 17 points and four steals.
Menlo will face another WBAL foe in the CCS DIV semifinals when the Knights take on No. 2 King’s Academy. The two split their WBAL season series, with both games being decided by three points or less.
Baseball
Menlo-Atherton 5, Half Moon Bay 3
The Bears opened the 2022 season with a win over the Cougars.
Senior Griff Williams worked four innings in getting the win, allowing four hits. He also picked up an RBI at the plate.
James Roberts went 3 for 4 with an RBI for M-A (1-0 overall). Ethan Bergan and Zack Thomases each drove in a run for the Bears as well.
Kai Zanette led the attack for HMB (0-1), driving in all three runs, including a two-run triple in the bottom of the sixth.
Capuchino 9, Santa Clara 7
The Mustangs prevailed over the Bruins in a season-opening slugfest.
Cesar Ceron tripled and drove in four runs to pace Capuchino (1-0 overall) offensively. Nicholas Gomez added a pair of RBIs for the Mustangs as well.
Carlmont 5, Willow Glen 5
The Rams scored a run in the bottom of the seventh to send the game into extra innings, but was called because of darkness after eight innings of play.
Carlmont (0-0-1 overall) had five runs on 11 hits, but committed four errors defensively.
Collin O’Driscoll went 2 for 5 with a triple and three RBIs for the Scots while Jack Vanoncini was 2 for 4 with a double and two runs driven in.
Boys’ tennis
San Mateo 5, Burlingame 2
The Bearcats opened the PAL Bay Division season with a statement win over the rival Panthers.
San Mateo used a doubles sweep to clinch the win. Justin Lau and Brian Zhong won 6-2, 6-3 at No. 1 doubles, Rohil Kalra and Connor Dam posted a 6-2, 6-3 win at No. 2 doubles, while Maxwell Yen and Rishave Mukherjee completed the doubles sweep, 6-1, 6-4 at No. 3.
