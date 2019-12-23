It has been some kind of 2019 for the Menlo School girls’ basketball team.
The Lady Knights closed out the 2018-19 season by claiming the CIF Division II State Girls’ Basketball Championship. Now off to a 5-1 start in 2019-20 with the same starting five, Menlo is in the midst of quite the chaotic slate to close out the calendar year.
Last week was a busy week for Menlo, with four days of academic finals followed by three games in three days. The Knights rallied for three straight wins, throttling Washington-SF 75-26, taking down crosstown rival Menlo-Atherton 44-35, then closing out the run Saturday night with an 84-58 win at home over North Salinas.
Junior point guard Avery Lee erupted for 29 points against North Salinas, marking a new career-high for the reigning Daily Journal Girls’ Basketball Player of the Year.
“She was in true form [Saturday] night,” Menlo head coach John Paye said. “She was pushing the ball up court, scoring points, dishing off assists. … She’s a really special player, one of those players that makes the players around her better.”
The rollercoaster finish to 2019 isn’t over just yet for the Knights. Menlo opens play this Saturday with a three-day tournament at Hawaii Baptist Academy in Oahu, Hawaii. The Knights fly Wednesday on Christmas Day to take on Kalani, Iolani and Hawaii Baptist. They will return home New Year’s Day.
“They’re very excited,” Paye said. “We’re staying right on Waikiki Beach. So we’re very excited about all the activities.”
Lee has Hawaiian roots, with her mother having grown up in Honolulu, Paye said. Lee’s grandparents currently reside there.
Menlo last traveled to Hawaii in 2010 to play games on the big island.
Last Friday and Saturday’s games were two ends of the spectrum for the Menlo offense. With Friday’s win over M-A, the Knights scored their lowest point total of the year with 44.
“This was another closely fought intra-city game between Menlo and Menlo-Atherton,” Paye said. “It kind of goes to show you when you’re not shooting well … you can have good defense to go along with it.”
Saturday’s win was the largest point total of the season for Menlo, and its best total since Dec. 28, 2017 in a 92-38 victory over KIPP King-San Lorenzo. Sophomore center Sharon Nejad added 18 points in the blowout, which saw the Knights score 24 points in each the first and third quarters.
