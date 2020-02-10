For all the similarities between the Half Moon Bay girls’ and boys’ basketball teams, the two had markedly different reactions Friday night to clinching their respective league championships.
The Gentlemen Cougars — behind a 28-point effort by junior Mykola Ediger and a clutch 15-foot jumper by Ben McKnight to break a fourth-quarter tie — celebrated after taking down second-place Jefferson 58-53 to clinch the outright championship in the Peninsula Athletic League North Division.
The preceding Half Moon Bay girls’ game saw the Lady Cougars get past Jefferson 55-42, clinching no worse than a co-championship in the PAL North. With one more regular-season game remaining, and leading second-place Westmoor by one game in the loss column, HMB can wrap up the outright North Division title this Friday against Terra Nova.
Not that the youthful roster comprised of four underclassman starters, including three freshmen, are quite aware of their favorable standing, according to Half Moon Bay girls’ basketball head coach Antonio Veloso.
“The girls don’t even know they won it,” Veloso said. “We’re going to wait till after Terra Nova and then we’ll catch them up. …. I think because they’re young, they don’t associate things that way. It’s all about what happens right now.”
Heading into the final week of the regular season, all four PAL division leaders have their respective destinies in their own hands.
The Menlo-Atherton boys clinched no worse than a PAL South Division co-championship with last Friday’s 57-52 victory over second-place Sequoia. Now two games ahead of Sequoia and Hillsdale (tied for second), M-A need win just one of its remaining two contests to cinch the PAL South championship outright for the second straight year.
The Aragon girls are in the most contentious race but are also keepers of their own destiny. The Lady Dons entered play tied for first place in the PAL South standings. But in taking down Mills 49-39 last Friday, coupled with M-A’s 49-26 loss to Sequoia, Aragon is now alone atop the standings, one game ahead of second-place M-A with two games to play.
“The PAL, everybody’s beating up on each other,” Aragon head coach Sam Manu said following Friday’s victory. “So, it’s been nice to see everybody competitive. It’s a tough season. We’re thankful for it but we still have to finish out, too.”
Now the question looms as to which of the four PAL champs will qualify for the Central Coast Section Open Division tournament.
The M-A boys, given they take care of business in their final two games against Burlingame and Woodside, have the best chance to reach the Open Division.
The Bears are in the midst of a 15-game overall winning streak. This is nothing knew for head coach Mike Molieri’s squad, which last year reeled off 20 straight wins, topping the 2015-16 streak of 17 straight overall. In PAL South play, M-A has won 28 straight league games dating back to 2017-18.
The Bears have qualified for the CCS Open in three of the past four years. Even in 2016-17, when M-A went one-and-done after taking the No. 8 seed out of eight teams, the benefit was still worth it as an Open Division bid comes with an automatic berth in the CIF Northern California tournament.
“I always have this mixed thing,” M-A head coach Mike Molieri said. “That’s how the system is. We’re going to continue to see challenges ... and it gives our guys a chance to play in the Nor Cals with the best teams out there.”
In previous seasons, PAL teams could pick up power points to help qualify for the CCS Open Division tournament by fairing well in the postseason PAL tournament. This year, however, it was decided to forego the PAL tournament, with teams heading directly from the regular season into the CCS playoffs.
This will hinder the Half Moon Bay and Aragon girls, along with the Half Moon Bay boys, each of which have loses on their respective records.
“Since [the PAL] is not a power league … [the PAL tournament] was a way of having some determinant without a power structure,” Parsons said.
The Aragon girls would figure into the CCS Division II tournament. The Lady Dons emerged as the Division II champions last season, the first CCS title in the history of the program.
Each of the Half Moon Bay teams would land in the CCS Division IV tournament. And the HMB boys are riding high after earning Parsons his first outright PAL North title. The third-year coach debuted in 2017-18 with the Cougars claiming a co-championship with Jefferson. Then, last year, the boys’ team settled for third place.
And, unlike the HMB girls’ team, the HMB boys knew exactly what was at stake last Friday at Jefferson.
“Yeah, they definitely knew what was at stake and, yeah, there was a sense of relief,” Parsons said. “It wasn’t anything over the top or anything like that. … Our goal was to win the league and the secondary was, what we’ve been preaching, was to go 12-0 if we can.”
