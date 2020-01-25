There was some controversy at the end of the Mitty-Serra basketball game Friday night in San Mateo.
Serra senior Antonio Abeyta’s last-second shot was slapped off the backboard just as the horn sounded. As Serra pleaded its case for a goaltending call, the officials were having none of it.
Mitty 46, Serra 45.
The reality is, however, the referees did not cost Serra a chance to remain in a first-place tie in the West Catholic Athletic League. The Padres really have no one to blame for themselves for the last-second loss.
“That’s exactly what I told them (in the locker room),” Serra head coach Brian Carson said.
Serra (5-2 WCAL, 13-4 overall), trailing 38-36 to start the fourth quarter, missed a pair of technical foul free throws before going scoreless for the final 3:26 of the game. Then there was the Mitty 14-0 run in the first quarter that allowed the Monarchs to take control of the game.
Mitty (5-2, 14-3) led by as many as 11 points after Owen Browne scored off a fastbreak layup to open the scoring in the third quarter, 28-17.
But Serra being Serra, did not go down without a fight. Abeyta scored 10 of his game-high 19 points in the third quarter as he nearly willed the Padres to the win.
“He was carrying us,” Carson said. “We ran everything through him at the end of the game. He’s a great offensive player. I told him, ‘Tone — take over.’”
Julius Alcantara added 11 points for the Padres. Mitty was led by 6-9 center Arrish Bhandal, who finished with 10 points.
Serra outscored Mitty 19-12 in the third period, with Abeyta knocking down a pair of jumpers, including a 3 from the top of the key, over the final 1:14 of the quarter to pull the Padres to within a bucket, 38-36.
After the two missed technical free throws, Mitty took advantage, getting a fastbreak layup from Mason Ryan and a pair of free throws from Browne to push the Monarchs’ lead back to six, 42-36.
But a driving bucket from Dimitri Koutsogeorgas and a Jevon Jesus putback cut the Padres’ deficit back to 2, 42-40, with 5:26 left in the game.
A bucket from Bhandal gave Mitty a 44-40 advantage, but a driving layup and the ensuing free throw from Abeyta cut the Padres deficit to a point, 44-43. When Alcantara converted a fastbreak layup, Serra had its first lead since the opening minutes of the game, 45-44, with 3:26 left to play.
Unfortunately for Serra, it would not score again. Mitty took the lead for good when Browne scored off a drive along the baseline with 1:39 to play.
The Monarchs had a chance to push their lead to 3, but missed the front end of a 1-and-1 with 4.9 seconds to play. Abeyta grabbed his sixth rebound of the game and the Padres called their last timeout with 4.2 seconds to play.
Abeyta received the inbound pass in his own end and pushed up the right sideline, turned the corner and put up a floater along the baseline as the final horn sounded.
The second half was a far cry from the first for the Padres, who, despite getting good looks, could not get the ball to fall with any regularity.
“You have to put the brown thing in the round thing,” Carson said.
Abeyta got the Padres off to a promising start as he hit back-to-back 3-pointers to give his team a 6-0 lead.
But Abeyta’s touches dried and so did the Serra scoring.
“He hit his first two 3s and then didn’t touch the ball,” Carson said. “That was my fault.”
Mitty, meanwhile, found its scoring groove shortly thereafter. Marcus Greene broke the seal for the Monarchs with a 3, followed by back-to-back layups from Jacob Ryan to give Mitty a 7-6 lead.
Another 3 from Greene, followed by a pair of baskets from Bhandal and the Monarchs enjoyed a 14-6 lead with 1:49 left in the opening period. Jesus’ basket on an up-and-under move in the post with 1:21 left in the first broke a 4-minute Serra scoring drought as the Padres converted on just 3 of 9 shots in the period.
Things weren’t much better in the second quarter as the Padres shot just 4 for 12 for 9 points and trailed 26-17 at the break.
They finally got into an offensive rhythm in the third quarter, but the scoring drought at the end of the game cost them.
“I’m still proud of the guys coming back (to make a game of it),” Carson said.
