From baseball to football, Serra senior Will Mauer is finally getting his shot at championship infamy.
A Pacifica native, Mauer remembers vividly the summer of 2014, when he was right in the wheelhouse of his 12-year-old baseball season, the same year the legendary Pacifica American Majors Little League All-Stars came within one win of advancing to the Little League World Series.
Mauer, however, didn’t get to play for Pacifica American that season. Due to residing in the Valley Mar neighborhood of Pacifica, he was just out of the territory reserved for Pacifica American Little League, forcing him to play for the city’s other All-Star team, Pacifica National.
“It was really tough,” Mauer said. “I traveled. I went to every single game. I was there on the sideline watching them go through the whole way. So, it was definitely hard for me.”
Now an All-West Catholic Athletic League honorable mention as a linebacker for the Serra Padres, Mauer is finally enjoying a primetime postseason run. This past Saturday, the Padres shut out Valley Christian 17-0 to claim the Central Coast Section Division I championship.
This Saturday, Serra gets its shot at another title, hosting San Joaquin Memorial-Fresno in the CIF Northern California Division 1-A regional championship game at Freitas Field. Kickoff is scheduled for noon.
Mauer joins his fellow Pacifica native Nate Azzopardi, a senior offensive tackle, who did play for the 2014 Pacifica American All-Stars.
The two have spent practically half their lives as teammates in one sport or another. Their fathers — both Pacifica natives and Terra Nova graduates — coached together for the CYO team at St. Peter Parish, with Mauer and Azzopardi playing six years on the team. They also played together on the 2015 Pacifica PONY 13-and-under team that advanced to the West Zone Region playoffs.
“We’ve been friends basically our entire lives,” Azzopardi said.
Azzopardi, a first-team All-WCAL lineman, has played prominently on Serra’s stalwart offensive front, a line that has served as the glue throughout two key injuries at offensive skill positions. The injury bug first bit in summer workouts when senior running back Dylan Eaton was lost for the year due to injury.
“It was tough to see, cause he loves the game so much,” Azzopardi said. “And, he’s our brother, so we wanted him to be out here with us. But every game we win, we’re doing it for him.”
The next-man-up philosophy served the Padres well, with junior Vince Poni and sophomore Hassan Mahasin serving more prominent roles.
“We have a ton of weapons in the backfield,” Azzopardi said. “So, whoever’s there does a great job making the O-line look good.”
The key skill position that carried the Padres through the regular season, though, was the quarterback. Daylin McLemore earned WCAL Quarterback of the Year honors for eight weeks of service, but went down Oct. 26 against Sacred Heart Cathedral with a broken collarbone.
While McLemore took his first reps since the injury this week in practice, it is unlikely he will return this season. Sophomore Dom Lampkin has since taken over at quarterback.
“Daylin got hurt in the middle of the season,” Azzopardi said. “And Dom’s only a sophomore. So, we had to jump him into that role. And he didn’t get an easy game. We went straight into Valley Christian, and then we went to the playoffs. So, he stepped up big time and he’s got a bright future ahead of him.”
On defense, Mauer has enjoyed a breakout year, converting to middle linebacker since the outset with senior Jerry Gaoteote converting from linebacker to defensive end.
At 6-2, 215 pounds, Gaoteote was reluctant to move up, but has since proven to fortify the cornerstone department of the team.
“At the beginning of the year he wasn’t feeling it at first,” defensive end Nusi Malani said. “He wanted to play linebacker. But then we were like, ‘Jerry, we need you down here. You can be just like us. We’re tall, we’re lengthy, we can really use your help.’ Then he just went into it and did his work.”
All four Padres defensive linemen were recognized with WCAL honors. Malani was named Defensive Lineman of the Year; senior defensive tackle Marcellus Eison was named first-team all-league; Gaoteote was named second-team all-league; and junior defensive tackle Siolei Helu was named WCAL honorable mention.
Mauer and junior outside linebacker Finn Williams have since settled in with assassin sensibilities in the linebacker corps.
In Williams, Mauer has found another kinship in that Williams is from Half Moon Bay.
“When I first met him at Serra, we kind of bonded because of what they call ‘over the hill,’” Mauer said. “The coast kids. It kind of has a reputation of living on the coast over there. So, we kind of have a similar way of life.”
Plenty other Serra players garnered WCAL honors. Senior safety Jackson Lataimua was named co-Defensive Back of the Year; senior Damon Lewis was Kicker of the Year and senior Nate Sanchez was Utility Player of the Year.
Also named All-WCAL was first-team wide receiver/defensive back Terence Loville (WR/DB); second-team was senior center Jack Bevilacqua and senior wide receiver Matt Rollandi; and honorable mention was Poni, Mahasin and guard Tommy Barrett.v
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.