Twelve minutes, three seconds.
By all accounts among the near capacity crowd at Brady Family Stadium for Saturday’s Central Coast Section Division I opener between Half Moon Bay and Serra, no one had ever seen anything like it — Half Moon Bay’s opening drive that spanned the entirety of the first quarter.
The Cougars ran 23 plays, including 21 runs plays and two pass plays, to drive 80 yards for a touchdown. That 3-yard scoring run by Connor Quosig was on the first play of the second quarter, leaving both Half Moon Bay head coach Keith Holden and Serra head coach Patrick Walsh having seen something they’d never seen before.
“I never have, actually,” Walsh said. “That’s a testament to Coach Holden and the culture they have. Although I’ve never seen it, I guess I wasn’t entirely surprised. … What I think about their team is what I want people to say about our team.”
The Half Moon Bay offensive line had its work cut out for them. Serra is the No. 1 seed not just in Division I, but throughout all of the CCS, much in part because of a fast and imposing defense that allowed just 13.3 points per game during the regular season.
“We went yard by yard,” Half Moon Bay running back Tristan Hofmann said. “So, it was a grind. I think the whole offensive line had to work to move those big boys.”
While guard Preston Dimas is one of just two juniors on the majority senior offensive line, he actually has the most varsity experience. All five Cougars starters up front were promoted during the team’s historic 2017 postseason run that resulted in a Northern California championship, and a trip to the CIF Division 3-A State Championship Bowl. (Incidentally, the night before HMB’s state title game, Serra won its first state crown in the Division 2-AA title game.)
Dimas was the only one to see playing time up front in 2017 though, filling in due to injury when senior lineman Ricky Camacho was lost for the last two games of the epic postseason run.
“They came up for service, basically, during practice,” said Don Dias, a former Half Moon Bay assistant coach who retired after the Dec. 16, 2017 state title game. “But what that did was teach them what it takes to be successful at this level.”
Dias said the length of Saturday’s opening drive set a program record. He recounted a drive of 8:49, the previous program record, he said, on Dec. 3, 2005 in the CCS Small School championship game, a 14-6 victory over Seaside. That drive went 99 yards, the product of a defensive stand that stonewalled the Seaside offense on fourth-and-goal at the Cougars’ 2. The next play saw the Half Moon Bay offense jump offside, pushing the ball back to the 1.
“We still hold the record for the length of the drive,” Dias said.
Half Moon Bay’s 2019 offensive line was manned by Dimas and senior guard J.T. Lehane, tackles Robert Lester and Brian Voris, and senior center Atticus Hart.
“We’re like brothers,” Dimas said. “… I think it showed.”
The drive opened well enough. The Cougars took over at their own 20 with no time ticking off the game clock on the kickoff because of a touchback. Quosig opened with a 5-yard gain on a pitch right. But when he was stopped for a mere 2-yard gain on second down, the trend of the drive was set.
Hofmann followed with a gutsy 5-yard run through the middle. On the drive, the Cougars would go 3 of 6 on third-down conversions. They backed that up by converting three times on fourth down.
“I feel like all our guys, they were just dialed in and they were just motivated,” Holden said. “I think we do a good job of coaching up technique and stepping with the right foot and stuff like that. But you’ve got to do it with passion, and that’s on the players.”
Sophomore quarterback Will Moffitt followed with runs of 8 and 1, requiring Hofmann to pound for another third-down conversion with a 4-yard draw. Junior running back Cristian Haro then ran for 6 yards on an option pitch to cross midfield. But when Moffitt was stopped for no gain by Serra nose guard Marcellus Eison, then picked up just 2 yards on third down, Quosig came up big with a 4-yard gain on an inside toss.
Moffitt went for minus-4 net yards on his next two carries but made up for it by going to the air twice in a row. On third-and-14, he hit Hofmann on a 6-yard screen. Then on fourth down, he took a risky look over the middle, but lobbed a pass over the top to senior Cade Duncan for a 10-yard pickup to the Serra 31 and first down.
Quosig then got hit for a 1-yard loss. But Hofmann’s guts and guile pushed forward for 6 yards. Then after a 1-yard gain by Moffitt on third down, Hofmann was the go-to guy again, taking an inside toss for a 4-yard gain on fourth down to move the chains.
Hofmann was stopped for no gain on first-and-10 from the 20, and Quosig didn’t get much more with a 2-yard pickup. It was about that time, with the Cougars driving toward the scoreboard in the north end zone, that Dimas looked up and saw the time remaining in the quarter was winding down.
“It felt like three minutes,” Dimas said of the drive. “I didn’t notice until the very end … with like three minutes left.”
Moffitt then reeled off the longest run of the drive, ducking a would-be tackler in Serra defensive end Nusi Malani, and galloping for 10 yards. The next play went to Hofmann for a 5-yard run. And then….
Time expired in the first half.
Just to be playing at Serra was a big deal for Half Moon Bay, a PAL Ocean Division team that qualified for the CCS Division I bracket based on not only going undefeated in the regular season but defeating three upper PAL Bay Division teams to do so.
“It was very big for us,” Hofmann said of Saturday’s matchup with perennial CCS power Serra. “… We knew it was going to be a hard game, so we tried to do it all.”
So, it was fitting the Cougars got to take the tour of the Freitas Field, marching all the way to the opposite side of the field for the first play of the second quarter. And on second-and-3, Quosig finished off the historic drive on a quick inside toss, riding through a cluster of offensive linemen before spearing across for the score.
“We kind of try to use them as a shield to block other guys with,” Hofmann said.
Half Moon Bay went on to score on its next drive — one that took a mere 5:02 — to go up 14-0. And while Serra would rule the rest of the day, the Cougars gave the CCS football world something many a veteran football observer has never seen, and probably never will again.
“Tough, organized, a lot of family, community, brotherhood, discipline,” Walsh said of those qualities he sees in Half Moon Bay, the same things he wants people saying when they talk about his Padres. “It’s all the markings of a great football team. … They gave as good of a half as you’ll ever see.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.