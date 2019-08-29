The Ocean Division — the second level of the Peninsula Athletic League’s three-division system — is the ultimate proving ground.
The six-team division is comprised of teams being relegated from the Bay Division (Half Moon Bay, Menlo School), a team moving up from the Lake Division (Carlmont) and three holdovers (Hillsdale, San Mateo and Sequoia). All six are out to prove they are better than their current station and with that comes intense competition inside the division.
“In the Ocean, there’s never a week to take a breath. I think the Ocean, top to bottom, is a tough division, for sure,” said Hillsdale head coach Mike Parodi. “I think a lot of us fall into the category of ‘Ocean-plus’ or ‘Bay-minus.’”
The Ocean Division, over the last several years, has shown that the PAL is deeper than just the six teams in the Bay Division. Last year, however, was the exception. Burlingame and King’s Academy (which have moved up into the Bay Division for 2019) proved last year they could have played in the Bay as they beat up on the rest of the Ocean Division as both ended up winning Central Coast Section titles. It also coincided with a bad South City team (which was moved down to the Lake Division for 2019) and it added up to some blowouts in a division that usually is very competitive.
Coaches believe 2019 will return to the competitive balance that has been the hallmark of the Ocean Division.
“I think [the division is] generally wide open. Last year was probably a unique year.... I don’t think there will be blowouts (this year) like last year in some cases,” said San Mateo head coach Jeff Scheller, who enters his 15th season with the Bearcats and has the third-longest tenure in the entire PAL behind Aragon’s Steve Sell (20th season) and Burlingame’s John Philipopoulos (18th season).
“[The Ocean] will probably be more balanced this year.”
While they all go about doing it differently, the teams in the Ocean Division are, for the most part, run-first teams. While some may use spread offense sets that many associate with the passing the game, running the ball is always a recipe for success at the high school level.
“I think high school football in our area, those that can run the ball successfully, they’re going to win,” Scheller said. “They’re all trying to run the ball.”
Added Parodi: “I think we’re all run-based. We (the Knights) enjoying running the ball, as well. Which way do you want to get the ball moving forward? Pick your own adventure. … You can consider the [whole PAL, 18 teams] and there are probably 14 ways to move the ball forward.”
Parodi believes that any team moving down from the Bay to the Ocean has to be the odds-on favorite to win an Ocean title and the automatic playoff bid that comes with it. That means Half Moon Bay (0-5 PAL Bay, 3-7 overall in 2018) and Menlo School (1-4 PAL Bay, 3-6) will have the inside track because of the experience gained in playing against tougher competition. The Cougars struggled the year after appearing in the state championship game, but the young Cougars are a year older and more experienced. Mr. Do-Everything, junior Tristan “Chinny” Hofmann enters his third varsity season, having started since his freshman year. Look for him to get the ball as often as possible.
Menlo had a coaching change last season, but Josh Bowie retained the Knights’ spread-type offense. They averaged nearly four touchdown per game, but allowed nearly six to opponents.
“What we’ve seen from Menlo and Half Moon Bay during the summer, they have everything going in their favor,” Parodi said. “To me, those teams are the default (favorites). The rest of us are battling for whose next. That also means someone is bound to step up and put a little wrinkle into that thought.”
Carlmont (5-0 PAL Lake, 10-3 overall) will also be looking to prove that last year was no fluke. The Scots mostly dominated in their run to the Lake Division title and advancing to the CCS Division IV title game against Burlingame.
The thought has always been that if the Scots could figure it out, they could be one of the more dominant teams given their school size. Head coach Jake Messina, in just two seasons, already has Carlmont climbing the PAL standings.
Hillsdale (2-3 PAL Ocean, 3-7), San Mateo (2-3, 3-7) and Sequoia (2-3, 3-7) are out to prove that they have improved from 2018, when young teams took their lumps.
“[The Ocean Division] is a gauntlet,” Scheller said. “You have to work your butt off. Good coaches, good players, good programs.”
