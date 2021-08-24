Last weekend was a big one if you’re a high school football fan. Last Friday and Saturday was the start of the season for some sections in the state and for the Central Coast Section, Friday marked the one scrimmage teams are allowed before the season opener this Friday night.
But not everyone got to take the field last week. COVID issues have wracked the Southern Section in Los Angeles the last couple of weeks and some Sacramento-area teams were forced to postpone and reschedule games because of air quality issues from the myriad wildfires burning in the state.
At least one team in the Peninsula Athletic League was not immune to issues as Carlmont had to cancel a day before the Scots planned to scrimmage Burlingame because of a positive, breakthrough COVID case of a member of the program who had been vaccinated, Carlmont head coach Eric Rado said.
Rado said the school’s policy is that all members of the football team must present a negative COVID test before being allowed back on the field, which at this point is Wednesday.
“We have to hold a virtual practice [Monday],” Rado said.
Getting negative tests for everyone in the program is no easy task these days as the Sequoia Union High School district no longer pays for testing for high school athletes — as it did at the outset of the 2021 spring season. It means that everyone in the program is on their own for getting the test.
Not being able to scrimmage — for any reason — is not real conducive to properly preparing for the upcoming season.
“Any time you lose (practice) time … you lose your rhythm,” Rado said.
While Carlmont was forced to the sideline, Burlingame was still allowed to scrimmage and the Panthers managed to do just that after some last-minute texts from Burlingame head coach John Philipopoulos. Thanks to some local outreach, the Panthers managed to get in some real quality practice time.
“It worked out because we were able to jump into a scrimmage against Half Moon Bay, Mountain View and Bellarmine (at Mountain View),” Philipopoulos said. “We were able to scramble at the last minute.”
Philipopoulos said he got a call late Thursday night that Carlmont had the cancel. Philipopoulos put out a number of text messages to all his coaching contacts looking for a scrimmage to join.
“Coach Holden (at Half Moon Bay) and Coach Smith (at Mountain View) were both kind enough to respond quickly and allow us to jump in,” Philipopoulos said.
Finding a scrimmage in which to participate was one thing. It was another to get an entire varsity football team and coaching staff to Mountain View on a Friday afternoon. But Philipopoulos said team parents managed to organize rides and carpools to get everyone to the South Bay.
“Our parents stepped up, big time,” Philipopoulos said.
Good thing they did because Philipopoulos said the scrimmage was very beneficial to his team.
“We hung in there. We had some bright spots,” Philipopoulos said. “We were competitive and we learned a lot. Some things on defense definitely got exposed. Some surprises — both good and bad — which is what you want out of a scrimmage.”
***
Sept. 13 will be quite the reunion for a pair of San Mateo natives when the Las Vegas Raiders host the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football.
Matt Dickerson is a 2014 Serra graduate who went on to star at UCLA before being drafted and spending three seasons with the Tennessee Titans. The 6-5, 292-defensive end signed with the Raiders in the offseason.
Kristina Cullinane is a 2012 graduate of St. Ignatius and is a member of the Raiderettes cheerleading squad. She has been co-captain the last four years.
Both Dickerson and Cullinane went to school together at St. Matthew Catholic Elementary School in San Mateo.
