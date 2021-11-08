In 2009, when Brandon Crawford was the first of the Giants’ big three prospects to be promoted out of High-A affiliate San Jose, he insisted his future was at the shortstop position.
Now, with Buster Posey announcing his retirement last week, and Madison Bumgarner pitching in the desert for the Diamondbacks, Crawford is the only one of that big three remaining in San Francisco.
And he’s still hanging at shortstop as the best in the business.
Crawford was named the NL Gold Glove at the shortstop position Sunday. It is the fourth time the Pleasonton native has earned the honor, previously bringing it home from 2015-17.
St. Louis became the first team with five Gold Glove winners when first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, Stanford grad second baseman Tommy Edman, third baseman Nolan Arenado, center fielder Harrison Bader and left fielder Tyler O’Neill earned the NL fielding honor.
Arenado won his ninth Gold Glove, his first since he was traded last winter by Colorardo.
Chicago White Sox pitcher Dallas Keuchel won his fifth Gold Glove. Atlanta pitcher Max Fried won his second in a row. Former Giants prosepct Adam Duvall traded to the Braves in July from Miami, won in right.
Pittsburgh’s Jacob Stallings won at catcher,
Houston’s Yuli Gurriel won at first to go along with his AL batting title and Astros teammate Carlos Correa won at shortstop. Oakland’s Matt Chapman won at third and Sean Murphy at catcher, and Toronto’s Marcus Semien at second after signing the Blue Jays and moving from shortstop.
Kansas City center fieder Michael A. Taylor and left fielder Andrew Benintendi won their first Gold Gloves. Right fielder Joey Gallo, traded by Texas to the New York Yankees in July, won his second straight.
Voting is conducted by major league managers and up to six coaches from each team, and they cannot vote for players on their teams.
