Through his first two varsity starts, Tyler Moniz-Witten is making it look easy.
Burlingame’s senior right-hander — aka TMW, his initials — joined the starting rotation this season and has promptly recorded 12 shutout innings, beginning on Feb. 28 against Mills when he worked five frames to earn his first win of the year.
With the Panthers (4-0 overall) rolling to their fourth win to start the year Friday night at Washington Park — a 3-0 victory over El Camino — Moniz-Witten dominated with a masterful gem. And once his offense rallied for two runs in the bottom of the first, it was essentially game over as the 6-5 righty fired a three-hit shutout, facing just five over the minimum while striking out 12.
“It felt good,” Moniz-Witten said of walking out to the mound in the second inning with a lead. “Our offense has been good this year, and it’s much better to pitch with a lead.”
El Camino left-hander Josh Matheson was the tough-luck loser, dropping his record to 0-2. The junior previously suffered a 9-2 loss Feb. 27 at Capuchino, a game that saw the Colts defense commit four errors behind him.
Friday’s start saw a similar start as an El Camino throwing error opened the door for Burlingame in the first.
After leadoff hitter Keunho Kim singled to lead off the inning, senior Preston Lau — aka, the hottest hitter on the Peninsula — laid down a bunt. Lau motored to first and had the throw beat for an infield single, but the throw got past the first baseman and into the spacious foul territory of Washington Park, allowing Kim to score all the way from first and for Lau to advance to third.
“Basically, we lost the game in the first inning,” El Camino manager Brian Ghilarducci said. “We gave up a bunt triple and that cost us two runs. It should have been a 1-0 game, to be honest with you. Our pitcher threw his butt off. It’s the second time he’s done it and we just gave him no support.”
Panthers cleanup hitter Patrick Norton followed with show of fundamentals, producing a sacrifice fly to right field to bring home Lau. In the third inning, Norton added to the lead; following a leadoff walk to Kim, who stole second and third, Norton clubbed a booming sacrifice fly to center to give Burlingame a 3-0 lead.
“[Panthers manager Shawn Scott] talked to us before and said with a lefty (pitcher), a middle-away approach,” Norton said. “And the whole time I was up there, I was looking for something in and middle, and was looking to drive it to the right-center gap. It worked out well. I elevated a couple, got the runs in, did my job.”
For El Camino (3-2), it was a quiet night at the plate. Junior shortstop Noel Valdez singled in the first inning, and sophomore Raul Reyes added a third-inning single. Between the two hits, Moniz-Witten struck out five in a row at one point.
Colts first baseman CJ Pabalate added an infield single in the seventh. Moniz-Witten went on to set down the last three batters in order, including closing out the night with back-to-back strikeouts.
Last season, Moniz-Witten worked exclusively out of the bullpen. He showed great promise, posting a 1-1 record with a 2.13 ERA through 12 appearances. This season, he was informed heading into the season he would join a starting rotation with junior left-hander Noah Larkin and senior right-hander Hayden Friedland.
“I feel like I’ve adjusted well,” Moniz-Witten said. “So, it feels good.”
Lau was 1 for 3 with a run scored, and has now hit safely in all four games. He is currently batting .750 (9 for 12).
“We’re doing great,” Norton said. “Preston Lau did great. He’s like 8 for 8 in his first eight at-bats. The middle of the order has been doing well. Obviously, a couple guys have been struggling, but overall we’ve been putting the ball in play and we’ve been doing well with offense. Defense, we still need to work a little bit. But the pitching’s been great. We’re really excited. We’re doing well.”
Ghilarducci returns to El Camino after previously serving as an assistant coach under Vic Messer. Since longtime manager Carlos Roman retired after the 2012 season, El Camino has seen five varsity managers over the past seven years.
A graduate of El Camino in 2000, Ghilarducci said he’s glad to be back at his old school.
“I’m enjoying it,” Ghilarducci said. “It’s a different generation, a different breed of players. I’m just trying to give them that old-school mentality. … I’m here to stay. I’m just trying to teach them the right way to play baseball.”
