The Mills Vikings haven’t found themselves in this position much this season.
Having either won by a lot or lost by a lot while taking third place in the Peninsula Athletic League Bay Division boys’ water polo standings, the Vikings never had a chance to sink their comeback chops into a league opponent.
That changed Tuesday as the postseason got underway with Mills rallying for a 6-4 win over Ocean Division champion Aragon Dons in the PAL play-in game to claim the final bid to the Central Coast Section playoffs. Aragon jumped out to an early three-goal lead, but the Vikings scored their first goal to start the second quarter and finished on a 6-1 run.
“I definitely think a big adjustment for us was just a mood change,” Mills head coach George Montgomery said, “that Aragon is here to play and they aren’t just a team that is in a lower division, they’re actually competitors in our league. So, I think that was a mental switch by all my players to flip a mental switch and kick it into gear.”
Aragon senior Peter Martin accounted for all four Dons goals, and recorded a quick hat trick reeling off three scores in the opening three minutes.
“It kind of woke us up,” Mills senior Owen Wong said. “We came into this game thinking we’re just going to win automatically. But they scored three goals right off the bat, it got us kind of worried.”
Wong stepped up his defensive game from there out as the 2-meter defender was all over Martin for the rest of the afternoon. After the Vikings rallied back to tie it with just under three minutes remaining in the first half on a Michael Fearon goal, Martin fired back at the start of the third quarter to give the Dons one more quick lead.
Martin, however, only got one look at the cage for the final 6 minutes, 30 seconds of the third period, by which time Mills had swung back out front 5-4.
“I felt great today,” Wong said. “Really pressing up on them, played aggressive.”
And Wong got rewarded for his defensive exploits on the offensive side of the ball, scoring each of the Vikings’ final two goals, including the go-ahead conversion with a long cross shot with 1:48 left in the third quarter to give Mills its first lead.
Wong added an insurance goal to open the fourth quarter, taking a pass off wing at the 2-meter line from senior Rion Leung. Wong cut a tight angle and tooled the block of Aragon’s goalkeeper to earn the score.
“I saw [Leung] give me a look — I didn’t have to call for it,” Wong said. “He just passed it down to me, and it goes in.”
Then the Vikings’ defense kicked it into overdrive. Playing with the two-goal advantage, Mills came up with a big steal when Wong snagged a pass at the 4-meter line with 3:20 to go. On Aragon’s next possession, the Dons turned it over by virtue of a push-off foul.
Then fourth-year varsity goalkeeper Nuri Capanoglu sealed the win with just under a minute to go when Aragon threw a last-ditch attack his way on a breakaway 1-on-1.
“We’re up by 2, I wasn’t worried,” Capanaglu said. “I was like, bring it on.”
Capanoglu read the lob shot from close range though, then used all the wingspan of his 6-6 frame to reject the attempt near the top of the cage, then posed down toward his bench to celebrate the victory.
“I was leaning back because I knew he was going to lob it,” Capanaglu said. “He was low in the water, he was going up, so you already knew it was going to be a lob. It’s a great feeling to close it out with that.”
Mills also got two goals from Leung, and one from sophomore Danny Innocencio, who made his varsity debut last week against Carlmont. He has now scored two goals this season, one in each of his varsity appearances.
The distribution of scoring was a different look for the Vikings, who were paced in goals this year by Brian Innocencio, who did not play Tuesday due to injury. He suited up as insurance but was not called upon.
That opened the door for Wong, who admitted he isn’t usually one of the team’s go-to scorers.
“You caught me on a lucky day,” Wong said.
With the win, Mills advances to the CCS playoffs for the second straight year. Last year, the Vikings drew the No. 8 seed in the Division II bracket and were ousted by top-seed Santa Cruz 11-7.
The PAL’s other two automatic qualifiers are Bay Division champion Woodside, and second-place Menlo-Atherton.
