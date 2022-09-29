You hear the term whenever a new coach takes over a moribund team. Regardless the sport, inevitably you will hear a coach talking “changing the culture” — which has come to mean holding players more accountable, making them better people which in turn will help them become better players.
Rick Angelini is trying to change the culture of Mills football. A team that has had some success over the last couple of decades, but more often than not, has resided near the bottom of the Peninsula Athletic League standings.
But Angelini is trying to change more than just the football team. He wants to help the Vikings become better students, better community members. Angelini, in his first year coaching the Vikings, has tried to work with the Millbrae community, as a whole, to help build the program and now he has his team giving back.
Because the Vikings host Lynbrook Thursday night instead of Friday, they will have some extra time this weekend. Instead of spending all weekend watching film for next week’s game against Monta Vista, Angelini and the Vikings will be out in the Millbrae community, cleaning up local parks.
“I’m trying to stress, as a program, it’s beyond the Xs and Os. … It’s the representation of what the football program means to the community of Millbrae,” Angelini said. “The team belongs to the student body, belongs to the city. … We’ve generated a lot of community involvement.”
Angelini said the 53-member Mills football program — both the varsity and junior varsity teams — will be broken up into groups of 12 to 13, who will comb local Millbrae parks as their way of giving back to community.
“This is something I brought up the team and told them is something that I wanted to do,” Angelini said. “Once I told them why this was important … it was perceived (by the team) that is what we’re going to do.”
Being active in and with the community is something Angelini believes is helping the team on the field. Part of that community are the players’ parents and Angelini said there is a core group who are more than willing to help out with pre-game dinners or Saturday morning breakfast. Parents who are just as invested in the team as the players are.
These things are taken for granted at some schools, where parents are heavily involved, and in some instances, too involved. But Angelini said his parents, in many instances, are experiencing the ancillary aspects of the game of football for the first time.
“I think a lot of parents didn’t know that’s how this works with other programs. Beginning a lot of these activities for this program has been met with a lot of excitement. They get to be a part of the program, instead of just a bystander watching the game,” Angelini said. “[Parental involvement] is incredibly important. It brings a culture of family, a culture of community and a culture of togetherness. The parents don’t get to see the practices. But they get to see their kids interact with their teammates (during these other team functions).”
And there is no separation of varsity and JV. For one, the numbers simply don’t allow it. Angelini said he has three assistant coaches and all four of them coach both teams on game day. It just makes sense for all 53 players in the program — split roughly even between the two teams — to practice and hang out together.
“I think it has allowed a stronger level of bonding,” Angelini said. “We’ve created a culture that is very inclusive. [The older players] have taken on a leadership role. The younger guys look up to them. [They’re] going to be a leader no matter what. Do you want to be a good one or a bad one?”
Angelini has even brought the school’s cheerleading squad into the football fold.
“Thursdays team dinner are with the cheerleaders. They’re representing us. I want to make sure they feel a part of the team as well,” Angelini said.
So, is all this talk of culture really changing things on the field for the Vikings? Well, both the JV and varsity teams beat Saratoga last week. Mills pulled out a 30-28 win, snapping a 13-game losing streak and giving them the most points since a 34-7 win over South City in 2019. It also gives Mills 69 points scored through four games of the 2022 season — the Vikings scored 62 during all eight games of the 2021 season.
But Angelini doesn’t see the win as the culmination of what he is trying to do.
“The gelling of this team certainly started before Friday,” Angelini said.
And it will continue Saturday.
