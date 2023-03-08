Seventh-seeded Menlo School fell short of the Northern California Division IV regional championship, falling to top-seeded San Domenico-San Anselmo at Dominican College in San Rafael Tuesday night.
Trailing 20-19 at halftime, Menlo (18-11) led 34-33 going into the fourth, but as Menlo head coach John Paye said “We couldn't buy a hoop late,” as San Domenico (27-7) outscored the Knights 9-5 in the final eight minutes to pull out the win.
Sophomore Karen Xin led Menlo with 12 points, hitting four three-pointers. But Menlo managed to connect on just 7-of-30 from behind the arc.
“We've been shooting so well in the playoffs,” Paye said. “We kind of live and die by the 3.”
Riley Jensen, one of three seniors for Menlo — which includes Hannah Satulto and Jordan Kylie Brooks — added 10 points.
“The ball just didn't bounce our way late,” Paye said.
Despite coming up short of the Nor Cal title and a spot in the state final, Paye was satisfied with his team's accomplishments. The Knights won the Central Coast Section Division IV championship and won three games in the Nor Cal tournament.
“We didn’t expect to go this far,” Paye said, adding the team graduated six seniors from last year's Nor Cal semifinal team. “We advanced further than we thought. … Our future is bright.”
