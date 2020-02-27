PALO ALTO — After splitting the regular-season series with Menlo School, the real Pinewood Panthers showed up when the lights were shining brightest.
No. 2-seed Pinewood (23-3 overall) dropped the hammer in the Central Coast Section Open Division girls’ basketball semifinals Wednesday night at Gunn High School, routing No. 3 Menlo 58-33.
In the first matchup of the season between the two West Bay Athletic League Foothill Division rivals, Menlo earned a rare head-to-head win to end Pinewood’s 65-game league winning streak, holding the Panthers to 45 points.
“Our big thing was we didn’t match the same defensive presence that we did in the first game,” Menlo head coach John Paye said. “And we didn’t match Pinewood’s defense.”
The Panthers swarmed Menlo with a tenacious man-to-man defense from the outset and never let up. The Knights were held to single-digit scoring in each of the first three quarter, and needed over six minutes to hit their first field goal.
Menlo (20-6) shot just 24% from the field throughout, including an abysmal 2-of-14 clip in the first quarter.
“I think it wasn’t so much about them, it was more about us,” Menlo center Sharon Nejad said. “A lot of their shots started falling this game better than last game. And I think our shots weren’t falling.”
Neither team started the night shooting particularly well. Each missed their first five shots. The difference was Pinewood’s second chances as the Panthers grabbed six offensive rebounds in the opening four minutes. With score holding at 2-0 over three minutes into the game, Pinewood center Maia Garcia grabbed an offensive board and kicked it out to sophomore Valentina Saric, who buried a 3.
Junior guard Courtini Thompson followed with back-to-back 3s to end the quarter, staking Pinewood to a 13-5 lead.
“They got their momentum going early by getting multiple shots on second-chance points,” Paye said. “We didn’t. We gave that up and we could never get on track.”
Menlo simply could never find a rhythm, especially with 3-point specialists Coco Layton and Maeia Makoni bottled up all night. In the Knights’ CCS quarterfinal win 59-56 over Sacred Heart Cathedral, Makoni and Layton combined for 10 3s. Wednesday the duo combined for just two, both in the second half.
“I thought we did a good job of locating their shooters and not letting Makoni and Coco have any clean looks,” Pinewood head coach Doc Scheppler said.
Despite and off night, Nejad recorded a double-double with 10 points and 16 rebounds. And Menlo kept her on the court throughout despite foul trouble from the outset. The 5-10 sophomore picked up her third foul with 3:01 to go in the first half but stayed on the floor.
Even when she incurred her fourth foul less than a minute into the second half, Paye stayed with her.
“Sharon’s an awesome athlete, a dual-sport athlete,” Paye said. “And she’s a smart player and I trusted her out there with multiple fouls.”
But the cylinder continued to shrink for the Knights. Junior point guard Avery Lee scored a team-high 14 points, by half of those came in the fourth quarter.
“We’re know for our shooting and our ability to play offense … but our defense is really, really good,” Scheppler said. “I didn’t think it was all that great today. I thought they just missed a lot of shots.”
Thompson tallied the game-high of 16 points. Garcia added a double-double for Pinewood with 10 points and 15 rebounds.
Ten of Nejad’s 16 rebounds were off the offensive glass. And in the second half, with Saric and Garcia keeping her from attempting second-effort shots, she created shots by kicking the ball back outside.
“My shots weren’t falling and I realized that,” Nejad said. “So, I worked 10 times harder to get the rebound and kick it out to my shooters. And after that, their shots started falling just because, there was such a large quantity of shots going up, they were destined to fall in sooner or later.”
But it was too little too late. Layton’s first 3-ball came late in the third quarter, leaving Pinewood up 39-21. The Panthers doubled up Menlo to open the fourth 44-21 on a Thompson 3. And 3-pointers from three other Pinewood players — including two off the bench from each Chlea Facelo and Emily Lee — sealed the blowout.
Pinewood now advances to Friday’s CCS Open finals to face No. 1 Mitty.
