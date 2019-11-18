This Menlo-Atherton group sure looks like a team of destiny.
The perennial volleyball powerhouse is enjoying its usual run through the CIF Division I State Championship tournament. As the No. 2 seed, the Bears (26-6) swept their way to the Northern California regional finals, taking down No. 3 Clovis West-Fresno (30-11) at home Saturday night 25-17, 25-23, 25-17.
M-A will now travel No. 1 Campolindo-Moraga for a shot at its third Nor Cal championship in five years, the previous two coming in 2015 and ’16 in an era defined by tremendous team depth that included 2017 graduate Eliza Grover.
“I’m so excited,” said Mariah Grover, the Bears’ senior setter and Eliza Grover’s younger sister. “This is the best. It’s the furthest we’ve gone in so long. My sister did this whole thing three years ago. And I’m just trying to fill her shoes.”
The senior is one of two Grover girls on the current roster, along with senior outside hitter Natalie Grover. The two were integral to Saturday’s victory. Natalie Grover scored a match-high 13 kills, while Mariah Grover recorded a double-double with 18 assists and 10 digs.
Mariah Grover is one of three setters in the current rotation. Junior Rachel Park balanced the 6-2 offense with 17 assists while the Bears’ setters looked like kids on Christmas morning, choosing from a depth of attackers as M-A opened with as strong an array as is possible in the sport of volleyball.
By the time M-A jumped out to a 13-9 lead in Game 1, seven players had already scored points, including five putting down kills and two others tallying service aces.
“The idea was to distribute,” M-A head coach Jairo Sierra said, “to distribute as much as possible and make it confusing for the other side. A lot of their competition they were playing against, they were playing against more one-dimensional teams with outsides that were hitting more often than not. Whereas we distribute from everywhere. I think it’s great the dynamic we have with the 6-2 where it just makes it so not one person feels like they’re responsible for the entire game.”
Six different M-A players finished in the kill column, each with at least three. Junior outside hitter Emma Spindt added nine kills, pivoting off the left and right pins. And when she took flight at match point off the left side, it was as if she wanted to send the Bears to ride a thunderbolt into the Nor Cal finals.
And she delivered with an absolute bomb.
“She has so much power,” Sierra said. “Emma is a special talent. She’s a talent that got here freshman year and has been contributing. … Whenever she goes up, everybody is expecting just a heavy hit. So when she puts it down and turns around, the level of the look on her face and everyone else’s faces is just contagious.”
It wasn’t all quite that easy, as Clovis West made a run in Game two. M-A still dominated in total team kills in the set 18-5, but Clovis outside hitter Tori Landen had three of her team-high eight match kills, and junior middle Alexandria Wright scored a block to help push the Golden Eagles to a 19-16.
M-A fired back with a 6-0 run, sparked by back-to-back left-side scorchers from Natalie Grover. Junior middle Julia Kahle later tooled a block to give the Bears a 20-19 advantage. M-A never again trailed in the match.
Senior middle Marit Hoyem added seven kills, opposite Olivia Lang had four, and Kahle and junior Semaijah Ix-Siu finished with three apiece.
“This year they’ve taken everything I’ve asked them to do and, they’ve not only done more, but they really want to work on the last person on the team being just as strong as the first person,” Sierra said.
Not to mention they look so relaxed doing it, even in the spotlight of the state tournament.
“I think the thing that makes our team click is we’re all like best friends with each other,” Spindt said. “We’re all super close and we just have so much fun.”
The Bears travel to Campo Tuesday night for a 6 p.m start. The winner advances to the Division I state championship match Friday night at Santiago Canyon College in Orange at 6:30 p.m.
Division III
Sacred Heart Prep 3, Christopher 0
Top-seed Sacred Heart Prep (26-11) advanced to the CIF Division III Northern California regional finals with a 25-18, 25-16, 25-19 sweep Saturday night of No. 5 Christopher-Gilroy.
Senior outside hitter Elena Radeff totaled 13 kills while the kid, sophomore Sara Alnahhar, scored four blocks.
The Gators will host No. 6 Lowell-SF Tuesday night at 6 p.m. The winner will play for the Division III state championship Saturday at Santiago Canyon College in Orange at 1:30 p.m.
Lowell advanced with an upset at No. 2 Burlingame (25-12), getting past the Panthers 26-24, 25-16, 25-17.
Division V
Nueva School 3, Colusa 0
No. 2 Nueva School (25-8) continues the longest playoff run in its school’s brief history, battling past No. 3 Colusa for a 27-25, 25-23, 25-17 sweep. The Mavericks now advance to the Division V Northern California finals Tuesday at Mt. Madonna-Watsonville at 6 p.m. in a rematch of the Nov. 9 Central Coast Section Division V championship match won by Mt. Madonna in five sets.
Tuesday winner advances to the Division V state championship Friday at Santiago Canyon College in Orange at 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.