SAN JOSE — The Menlo-Atherton boys’ water polo team has been one of the best public school teams in the Central Coast Section for the last couple of decades.
It means little, however, when the Bears have constantly been denied by private school dominance in the CCS tournament. Five times M-A has advanced to the championship match since 2006 — four times they were beaten by a team from the West Catholic Athletic League. In 2007, the Bears topped Palo Alto for the title.
In the Division I championship match Saturday at Independence High School, the Bears found themselves facing yet another WCAL team — this time in Mitty. And despite a strong start that saw M-A bolt out to a 5-0 lead, the Bears were staring at a potentially devastating loss as they trailed 12-11 with 10 seconds remaining.
But M-A came up with a steal and Michael Heller goal with just over a second remaining in regulation to force overtime. The Bears rallied from a 1-goal deficit in the second mandatory overtime period before winning the game on a sudden-death goal from Julian Montoya, off a rebound of a Zach de Haaff shot, as the sixth-seeded Bears stunned the No. 4 Monarchs, 15-14.
“I really wanted Zach to be shooting,” Montoya said.
And he got his wish as de Haaff’s shot was deflected off the crossbar by the Mitty goaltender. The ball dropped right to Montoya, who was stationed at the right post. He grabbed the rebound and put it away to set off a wild M-A celebration.
“After it hit the post, I saw that nobody was around me,” Montoya continued. “I knew I had a split second to shoot.
“It was a roller coaster (ride of a game).”
Montoya would never have gotten a chance at the biggest goal of his career if not for the play of Michael Heller, who led M-A (15-12) with six goals. Heller appeared to be fueled by a goal that didn’t count as his 5-meter penalty shot goal early in the first quarter was waved off because of a shooting infraction — on penalty shots, the shot has to be one continuous motion and the referees determined Heller used a pump fake.
He came right back, however, and scored the first goal of the match as he notched a hat trick in the first quarter as the Bears surprised Mitty with five unanswered goals to start the game.
But no goal was bigger than his fifth. After Mitty (12-17) took its first lead of the game, 12-11, with less than a minute to play on a strike from Coleman Imrisek, the Monarchs had the ball and just 10 seconds to run off the clock to claim the crown.
But Gabe Montoya stole the ball along the left sideline at mid-pool and quickly flipped a pass to Heller, who was stationed about five meters from goal. Heller drew a foul, which gave him just enough time to cock his arm and unleash a shot that beat the Mitty goaltender to the right corner to tie the game at 12-all with 1.3 seconds left in regulation.
“I owe it all to Gabe,” Heller said. “He got the steal.”
Heller added his sixth goal in the first three-minute overtime period, scoring from the point on a de Haaff assist.
Mitty tied the score early in the second three-minute overtime period and took a 14-13 lead when Logan Frey converted a 5-meter penalty shot with 1:50 left.
Once again, M-A got a clutch goal as de Haaff converted a Sonny Watkins assist to tie the match at 14 with 55 seconds left in overtime.
Both teams then weathered last-gasp chances. M-A goaltender Jake Taylor stoned Imrisek as he walked in from the right wing and fired off a point-blank shot that Taylor stopped with 36 second left. Gabe Montoya then had the ball on the wing as the clock wound down, shooting past the Mitty goaltender — a beat after the horn sounded to end the period.
The third overtime period became golden-goal time and it was Julian Montoya who delivered.
It was surprising that the game even got to overtime given how well the Bears played to open the match. Heller scored his team’s first three goals, followed by strikes from de Haaff and Gabe Montoya, for a 5-0 lead with 1:34 left in the opening period.
But Mitty started its comeback with its first goal 11 seconds later. After M-A opened the scoring in the second to take a 6-1 lead, the Monarchs went on to outscore the Bears 4-2 the rest of the period and trailed 8-5 at the half.
“I think we just got tired,” de Haaff said. “We got up (on the scoreboard) and relaxed.”
M-A held onto its lead in the third period, however. Again the Bears scored the first goal of the quarters on a rebound put-back by Willem Holzrichter for a 9-5 advantage. But back-to-back goals closed the Mitty deficit to 9-8, before the Bears pushed the lead back to two, 10-8, on Julian Montoya’s first goal of the game with five seconds left in the third period.
The Monarchs outscored M-A 4-2 over the final seven minutes, but the Bears never gave in.
“It was quite a crazy game,” M-A head coach Tim Kates said. “I’m really proud with how [we] handled that game. … We were able to keep fighting. That’s just the team not stopping. … That’s what was needed in this game.”
Added Heller: “It was a dream (to win CCS). … We really stepped up.”
