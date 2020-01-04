Only time will tell whether Friday night’s crosstown showdown between Menlo School and Menlo-Atherton will rank as one of the best games of the year. But M-A’s late comeback will rank as one of the best fourth quarters, for sure.
Trailing by 9 heading into the closing period, the M-A boys’ basketball team (6-3 overall) did what they do best by playing superb pressure defense to go on a 16-2 run to steal a 57-54 non-league victory on its home court against the Menlo Knights (7-3).
M-A senior Nick Tripaldi drilled a long step-back 3 with 1:44 to play to secure the game’s seventh and final lead change, then senior Justin Anderson produced two steals on consecutive possessions, and scored in transition on both, to secure the win.
“Definitely one of our better quarters,” Anderson said. “Menlo battled. They battled to the end. Shout-out to Menlo. But we knew our defensive stops and defensive pressure was going to make them uncomfortable and they just turned it over. And we just got better shots in the fourth quarter.”
Menlo center Cole Kastner turned in his usual double-double with 11 points and 13 rebounds, and seemed to solve the Knights’ glut of first-half turnovers coming out of the break. Menlo totaled 15 turnovers in the first half, forcing head coach Keith Larsen to switch his 6-7 inside force Kastner to a point guard role.
The switch solved the problem for most of the third quarter. Menlo turned it over just three times in the first seven minutes of the second half to build a 41-30 lead when guard Miles Hester hit an 8-foot floater for 2 of his 11 points off the bench.
But Menlo turned it over twice inside the final minute of the third quarter then went on to commit eight turnovers in the fourth quarter. The Knights committed 28 turnovers throughout.
“Every possession they have a hand on our hip, and we just have to be tougher,” Larsen said. “But still, in the grand scheme of things, we played well, we had a really good preseason, and it’s all about league now. … We took a bad loss. We’ve had really good wins close. … Sometimes those games don’t really mean anything in the big picture of things.”
Larsen said Menlo has experienced one other game in which turnovers were epidemic, the team’s season opener, committing 17 in a 72-41 loss to Mitty.
“Same type of thing where they come up from behind, run and jump us,” Larsen said. “But not as relentless as M-A.”
Menlo had four scorers in double figures, including sophomore Garret Keyhani with a team-high 14 points and junior Davis Mead with 11. And, after six lad changes in the first half, a 10-0 Menlo run in the third quarter had the team in a good position.
But M-A had a glimpse of the prolific fourth quarter to come when sophomore Jake Tonsfeldt scored in transition with two seconds to go in the third, starting an 8-0 run to make it 46-43.
A minute later, M-A produced a gem of a second chance when junior Skyler Thomas came up with an improbable offensive rebound, crashing between two Menlo posts to snatch it away then, while losing his balance, tossed the ball with a blind, over-the-shoulder pass to senior J.D. Carson (10 points) in the corner, who buried a 3 to cut Menlo’s lead to 48-46.
It wasn’t a great shooting night for the Bears — who converted 35.7% from the field — but they took 56 shots in the game, compared to just 43 shots by Menlo.
“We know we have one of the better shooting teams in [the Central Coast Section],” Anderson said. “They haven’t been falling recently but once we get a groove, we’re going to be hard to stop, especially with the defense that we have.”
Tripaldi got the Bears cooking on their next possession though, getting a wide-open look around the perimeter from well back of the 3-point arc. The senior guard rattled home his fourth 3 of the night. Tripaldi went on to score a game-high 16 points.
“You’ve just got to let it fly,” Tripaldi said of the long bomb. “Confidence.”
Anderson added 12 points and an astounding eight steals, including five takeaways in the fourth quarter.
“I pride myself on the defensive end,” Anderson said. “We pride ourselves as a defensive team.”
Menlo didn’t go quietly though. Trailing 57-51, the Knights got a clutch 3 from Kastner, who muscled home a perimeter shot off the front iron and in with 14 seconds remaining. And while M-A had just 10 turnovers, the final one nearly cost them the lead as Menlo took it away on the ensuing inbound.
The Knights quickly called a timeout, then got two shots from beyond the arc on their final possession, one from Mead and another from Keyhani, the team’s two leading 3-point marksmen. Both missed the target, though, and M-A senior Trevor Wargo gathered the final rebound as time expired.
“We get two great looks,” Larsen said. “Not good looks, great looks, from the two guys that can shoot the ball. … So, all you can do as a coach is try to get those things to happen.”
