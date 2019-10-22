The weather certainly agreed with Menlo-Atherton sophomore Nathalie Benrey’s shining moment.
The picturesque sunshine Tuesday afternoon at Poplar Creek Golf Course was nothing compared to the radiant hug Benrey received from her little sister Cleo, 10, after earning the Peninsula Athletic League girls’ golf championship.
“Yeah, I think she wouldn’t know either way,” Benrey said. “But she’s the best spectator for me.”
There were plenty of entertained spectators as Benrey’s head-to-head round with two-time defending champion, Carlmont junior Viveka Kurup, wound down. Benrey jumped ahead by gaining 2 strokes holding par on the 16th hole en route to shooting a 2-under 73. Kurup, who double-bogeyed 16, settled for second place with a 74.
“I’m really surprised because I’ve known Viveka for six years,” Benrey said. “She’s an amazing player, so I thought she would win.”
While the PAL format calls for groups of three golfers, Benrey and Kurup played in tandem due to the late disqualification of Burlingame senior Jodi Chui, whose coach was not on site, as is mandatory, come tee time at noon. Burlingame head coach Joe Dito, who runs his own consulting business, got delayed at work, he said.
“Obviously I was very disappointed she didn’t get a chance to participate as she is one of the top golfers in the PAL,” Dito said. “But absolutely it’s my fault.”
The pairing of Benrey and Kurup made for a challenging pace. As the lead group in the 34-player field, the tandem was delayed throughout the day because of a foursome of recreational adult golfers playing in front of them. The two had so much time on their hands between holes, Benrey took advantage of several breaks to squeeze in some precalculus homework.
For Kurup, the starting and stopping proved a disadvantage.
“This whole day, it’s been really, really slow out here,” Kurup said. “By 17, 18, I was really tired.”
Still, through the first 15 holes, Kurup landed four birdies to Benrey’s three. On 16, however, Kurup flubbed a fairway shot that advanced a mere 10 feet. Once on the green, she missed a short putt and settled for a double-bogey on the par-5. Benrey held for par, and each bogeyed on 17 to set the stage for an exciting showdown on the 18th hole.
Benrey’s tee shot on the par-4 finale was a pearl, right down the middle of the fairway about 120 feet out. Kurup didn’t get all of her 6-iron and landed 175 feet away on the fairway.
But Kurup made up for it with her next shot, powering it onto the green about 20 feet beyond the cup. She said she couldn’t have expected for a better lie even with a shorter approach. Yet, her putting was admittedly problematic all day, and he putt attempt for birdie came up short, which proved costly.
“My putting was off day,” Kurup said. “I think that’s what set me and Nathalie apart. … There was too many 3-putts for me, and that always kills a round. So, I’m probably going to have to work on my putting after this.”
Once on the green, Benrey needed just one shot to knock it down and hold par. It was her previous stroke, however, that saved the day. Her second stroke from the outstanding fairway lie found a precarious landing spot. It was right on target toward the pin, but caught a steep incline just in front of the green and settled on the lip.
Benrey took aim with a sand wedge, an ordinarily trusty club, but one that had given her problems earlier in the day. This time, though, she calmed herself — she was admittedly nervous as she addressed the ball — and lofted a perfect shot within tapping distance of the cup.
Not that she saw where it landed.
“I was surprised … because I don’t look so I don’t skull it our chunk it,” Benrey said.
Benrey and Kurup had already earned bids to the Central Coast Section girls’ golf championship Oct. 29 in Monterey by virtue of M-A and Carlmont earning the PAL’s two team bids this season. With two individual bids awarded at the PAL championship, San Mateo’s Lindsey Huang (76) and Mills’ Marisa Tung (88) finished third- and fourth-place, respectively, to advance to the CCS playoffs.
