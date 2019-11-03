While the Sequoia Ravens finished in the third-place tie in the Peninsula Athletic League Ocean Division this season, they are in a good position to make strides in 2020.
The Ravens saw their season end Saturday with a 25-13, 25-22, 25-15 loss at Carlmont in the Central Coast Section Division I playoffs. No surprise there. Carlmont, seeded No. 4 in the bracket, tied for third place in the upper PAL Bay Division. No. 13 Sequoia was admittedly just happy to be there.
“They’re one of the top conferences in the state, so it’s always exciting to see them,” Sequoia head coach Kandace Korver said. “We would have liked to see someone we haven’t see before … but it’s still really good volleyball. So, it’s fun to just be a part of it to compete.”
Korver has reason to be optimistic as Sequoia graduates just two seniors off this year’s roster, neither of whom were in the starting lineup Saturday.
“It’s definitely kind of a year of development,” Korver said. “But we’re excited to continue growing. … It’s a pretty big victory for us to even get this [CCS playoff] opportunity.”
Junior middle Maddie Gleason is an adept centerpiece to build around — and a tall one. At 6-2, Gleason shared the match-high of nine kills Saturday, and scored four blocks. She got support from middle blocker Allie Caldwell, a 5-10 freshman, who added five kills.
“I think the general level of energy about it was really, really high because obviously none of these girls have been to CCS playoffs before,” Gleason said. “I think just getting this opportunity, after all the work we put in at the gym, is like beyond anything else we could have asked for.”
Sequoia last advanced to the CCS playoffs in 2015. But Gleason, for one, is no stranger to competitive volleyball. She plays volleyball year-round, and spent last club season with Rage Westside out of Belmont, teaming with Carlmont sophomore libero Grace Xu on the 16U team.
While Xu recorded a team-high 10 digs, it was a blast by Gleason she wasn’t able to pick up that stuck with her.
“I took one to the head but I’m fine,” Xu said. “Not concussed.”
