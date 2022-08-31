Hillsdale senior Josiah Yeager said he’s been lifting weights four or five time a week to prepare for the upcoming water polo season.
“Last year, I had a shoulder injury and couldn’t lift that much,” Yeager said.
The Knights are preparing for the rigors of playing in the Peninsula Athletic League’s Bay Division and Yeager is going to need to bulk up as he shoulders the bulk of the Hillsdale attack in 2022.
The Knights went to Yeager early and often and more often than not, he converted as Hillsdale overwhelmed Burlingame 20-7 Tuesday in San Mateo. Yeager accounted for 13 of the Knights’ 20 goals, mostly on fastbreaks and counters. He also added four assists.
As Hillsdale head coach Bryan Bent said, Yeager is the Knights’ bread-and-butter this season. If they are to rely heavily on Yeager, he needs the work now.
“That’s how we play when we do things right,” Bent said. “We need to work on our stuff. We need to get back on our game.”
Bent said he was disappointed with a 10-5 loss to Serra last week and, while the team has been working on secondary offense in practice, Tuesday was about getting Yeager loosened up.
Yeager got loose, all right. He scored four goals in each of the first, second and fourth quarters.
He wasn’t perfect. He did misfire on a couple of scoring attempts, at one point getting stoned by Burlingame goaltender Robert Kendall following a steal and breakaway.
Yeager shrugged it off as just working on his shot.
“I’m just trying to practice new things,” Yeager said. “Work on different release points.”
His most impressive goal came on a vicious spinning backhand in the second period, but a bulk of his goals had a similar look: a long outlet pass down the left wing, swim on to it and bury it in the cage.
Hillsdale (1-1) scored the first three goals unanswered as the Knights led 5-1 after the first period. The Knights kept pressing in the second, scoring five more times to lead 10-3 at the break. They tacked on four more in the third and closed with a six-goal, fourth-quarter outburst.
The Knights did show they have some secondary firepower as Matthew Love netted a hat trick. Lachlan North added a pair of goals for Hillsdale.
Justin McClure, Hillsdale’s 6-9 goaltender, finished with 12 saves while also adding four assists.
Burlingame (0-1) struggled with Hillsdale’s pressure defense at times, but the Panthers proved they have a finisher of their own in Dmitri Luck, who scored a team-high four goals. Luck scored in a variety of ways: he connected on a couple of shots from the perimeter and also scored twice on drives, capping his day with a nice backhand strike of his own.
Alexander Bozinovic, Ascher Greiner and Tarick Burlingham rounded out the scoring for the Panthers.
Bent anticipates blending in the rest of the offense as the non-league portion of the schedule carries on, all in anticipation of meeting Bay Division contender Woodside in the Bay Division opener Sept. 20.
Bent thinks the Knights may be peaking at the right time. He said Bay Division contenders Menlo-Atherton and Woodside were hit hard by graduation and he believes the title is up for grabs.
“We’re shooting for the sky,” Bent said. “We want to, at least, finish top-3. … CCS is a realistic goal.”
Yeager is thinking bigger.
“(We’re looking) to win league.”
