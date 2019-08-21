Kristal Betanzo did not have go to far to find a wrestling role model. She was, literally, in the other room.
Diana Betanzo, Kristal’s mother, was one of the first female wrestlers on the Peninsula when she wrestled for Carl Pastore at Aragon in the late 1980s and early 1990s.
“We had to cut our hair above our collars and over our ears,” Diana Betanzo said. “You walked in with the boys and you weighed in with the boys.”
The first time she wrestled another female, she was 16 at a national tournament. Diana Betanzo went on to win four national championships and make four USA Wrestling world teams.
The apple hasn’t fallen far from the tree. After finishing up a high school wrestling career that included four straight Central Coast Section appearances, Kristal Betanzo, a 2019 Hillsdale graduate, qualified for the U.S. beach wrestling team that will be competing in the World Beach Games in Doha, Qatar in October.
She also recently won a bronze medal in the 50-kilogram (110-pound) class at the junior world championships in Ukraine.
Before Qatar, however, there is a trip to Croatia for the Beach Wrestling World Series in September.
“It’s fun,” Kristal Betanzo said of all the world travel.
Wrestling in the sand
Beach wrestling is a growing discipline that has become popular around the world and is just starting to gain traction in the United States.
While there are a lot of the traditional wrestling moves used on the beach, it sport still is different than freestyle or Greco-Roman wrestling.
Beach wrestling is a combination of regular wrestling and Japanese Sumo wrestling. The match consists of one, three-minute round. If a knee touches the ground, it’s a point for the opponent. Step out of the ring, it’s another point. Any kind of back exposure — that is, any part of the back that touches the sand — and the match is over.
“I’ve never been very good wrestling on my knees,” Kristal Betanzo said. “I’ve always been a big thrower. [Beach wrestling] kind of worked to my advantage.”
Seeking a world title
Once again, she can thank mom for her throwing prowess. Diana Betanzo, who trained in judo and jiu-jitsu along with wrestling, was recently named to the U.S. grappling team and will appear at the world grappling championships in Khazakstan next month.
Grappling is a combination of wrestling, judo and jiu-jitsu. The latter two martial art rely heavily on hand and wrist locks, and throws.
“I started judo when I was 5,” said Diana Betanzo, a correctional officer for the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office, who has also been a wrestling coach at Aragon, Capuchino and Hillsdale.
Kristal’s determination coincided with her mom’s return to competition. Diana Betanzo also competed in the U.S. beach wrestling trials, finishing runner-up in her weight class and missing out on trip to the World Beach Games.
“It’s humbling. Seventeen seconds, it [the championship match] was over,” Diana Betanzo said. “You have to modify your technique (from traditional wrestling). … It’s hard to change your muscle memory.”
Crazy couple of years
It’s been a whirlwind couple of years for the Betanzos. First, Kristal’s boyfriend took his life just as her junior year ended. In addition, she transferred from Aragon, where she spent her first three years of high school, to Hillsdale to better take advantage of the school district’s grief counseling department based on campus.
She went on to have arguably her best wrestling season of her high school career, finishing as a CCS runner-up in the 101-pound division to qualify for the state tournament.
Meanwhile, Diana was trying to figure out what was missing in her life.
“I got married, had kids, … but there was something always missing. It took a while for me to figure it out,” Diana Betanzo said. “I started competing (again) just this year. I still think about it, ‘Am I too old?’ I still have those days when I say, ‘Why am I out here?’. … But I know I still have more in me. My body is not telling me to stop yet.”
Diana Betanzo was poking around on the USA Wrestling website when she found out about beach wrestling. It’s rumored to become an Olympic sport for 2024 and both Kristal and Diana wanted to get a headstart on making a run at an Olympic berth.
Kristal, however, just wants to make sure mom stays healthy.
“She had surgery on her knee, so I was a little skeptical (about a comeback),” Kristal Betanzo said. “But I’m here to support her.”
An Olympic dream
Now, it’s about supporting Kristal Betanzo’s road to the Olympics. After receiving strange looks as they wrestled on beaches in Pacifica and Half Moon Bay, the Betanzo are installing a sand pit in their backyard.
And since those initial training sessions, Kristal Betanzo has come to fall in love with beach wrestling.
“I’m better in beach wrestling. It clicked for me,” Kristal Betanzo said. “This is more of a challenge and I like having challenges in my life.
“It looks easier than it is.”
With her focus on world championships and tournaments around the globe, Kristal Betanzo decided to take a gap year before starting college so she can focus solely on her wrestling.
“It feels a lot better now that I’m done with (high school). Balancing school for any athlete in high school is difficult. It’s one less thing to worry about,” Kristal Betanzo said. “But I still have to worry about weight and practice time.”
She is, however, still getting a mental workout.
“There’s a lot of mind work in wrestling,” Diana Betanzo said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.