From the opening of the high school wrestling season in late November, to the New Year, there were 49 tournaments held around the state and Nevada.
That includes events of all levels, both boys and girls.
But the tournament season doesn’t really heat up until after the holidays. The first big Central Coast Section showcase meet happened this past weekend when Prospect High School hosted the 59th annual Jim Root Classic in Saratoga.
Seven of the 10 top finishers were from the CCS, including a pair of county teams — Serra finished fifth and Half Moon Bay was ninth in a tournament that featured 41 teams. North Coast Section power De La Salle took home the team championship.
But there were several strong individual performances from other Peninsula Athletic League schools. Wrestlers from San Mateo, Oceana, Sequoia and Menlo-Atherton joined Padres and Cougars with top-8 finishes.
Results were light in the lighter weights, with just San Mateo’s Vladimir Eremeev (eighth, 115 pounds) and Jalen Arceo of Oceana (fifth, 140) earning the only top finishes in the first seven weight classes, from 108 to 147.
But Peninsula wrestlers started to throw their weight around in the heavier weights. Sequoia’s Isaia Tuimavave and San Mateo’s Keani Cervantes finished second and eighth, respectively, at 154. Tuimavave was pinned in the championship match by De La Salle-Concord’s Gavin Fernandez, who improved to 26-4 on the season.
Mohamed Abdelbary and his Menlo-Atherton teammate Paula Tuulakitau had top-8 finishes at 162 and 222, respectively. Abdelbary was seventh at 162 and Tuulakitau sixth at 222.
Half Moon Bay’s Nicolas Mandujano was the only other county wrestler to make it to the championship match, settling for runner-up at 197. His teammate, Jordi Sanchez, finished fourth at 184.
Serra had the most top-8 finishers, with three. Andrew Jarrett led the way at 197, finishing third with a pin to improve to 10-2 on the season. Trevor Wilson finished fourth at 287, while Francois Richard finished fifth at 184 to improve his record to 11-2 on the season.
All of this was a warmup, however, for this weekend, as Gilroy High School hosts the first big, high-profile tournament of the New Year — the Mid-Cals. This meet will feature some of the top individuals and teams in the state.
If you’re more interested in how many of local squads stack up, you won’t have to wait too long. In two weeks, Jan. 28, El Camino hosts the 13th annual Colt Invitational, the final major tuneup before the postseason.
***
When it comes time for the CCS wrestling championships, fans will see some major changes for 2023.
For the first time, CCS will be going to what it terms “division” and “masters” rounds of section championships, getting in line with most of the rest of the state’s sections.
In simplest terms, CCS will be going to a two-round system comprised of qualifying and championship rounds. After the each league championship meet, the regions that comprise the CCS — Northern and Southern regions — will have qualifying events to the CCS Master tournament, or championship round.
Ray Reyes — who stepped down at El Camino after a long run as head wrestling coach and is now the PAL Director of Wrestling — said part of the reason for the change was a logistics one. He said it was getting harder and harder to find a campus willing to host hundreds of wrestlers over the course of two days.
“We always considered ourselves lucky,” to find the same venue for two days, Reyes said. He added there were years Friday’s preliminary matches were at one site and the Saturday’s championship rounds at another. This new system gives schools and possible wrestling sites more flexibility. Instead of one, two-day event, the new system is two, one-day meets.
Reyes said the PAL will send its top four finishers from the PAL championships to the divisional round, where they will face off against the top six West Catholic Athletic League finishers and the top-7 finishers from the Santa Clara Valley Athletic League.
With 16-member brackets in each weight class, the top-8 would then advance to the CCS Masters Tournament, where the No. 1 seed from the North would face off against No. 8 from the South and so on.
The top six finishers from each weight class would then qualify for the state meet.
Reyes said there has been talk about moving to this system for the last couple of years, but really gathered steam in the spring.
“We talked about it on the back end of the evaluation meeting at the end of the (last season),” Reyes said. “The conversation started in March and it went to the Board of Managers in September.”
***
The Central Coast Section hosted the CCS Cheer Invitational last weekend, with a pair of PAL schools earning championships. Carlmont took the title in the small division Novice Traditional Show category. Aragon was runner-up in the Traditional Show Cheer large division.
The CCS Invitational features two different categories with two different size ranges. Schools that compete in the small division have a team roster up to 19. A large division team has a roster size from 19 to 36.
Traditional Show Cheer features all styles of cheerleading: from traditional “go team,” sideline performances, to tumbling runs and stunts — including pyramids and lifts.
The Non-Tumbling category includes the cheering and stunts — but no gymnastic-type elements.
Nathan Mollat can be reached by email: nathan@smdailyjournal.com or by phone: 344-5200 ext. 117. To report scores or tips, email sports@smdailyjournal.com.
