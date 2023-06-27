It’s time to officially put a bow on the 2022-23 high school sports season as the Daily Journal sports department begins our annual Spring Sports Athletes of the Season series, culminating with the Daily Journal’s overall Boys’ and Girls’ Athletes of the Year.
Obviously, we do this for the fall and winter seasons as well and, despite having done so for years, it’s not always so cut and dry as to who earns the honors. People often ask how we make this determination and there are several factors that go into the decision-making process. Regular-season and postseason success factor heavily into process, but ultimately, we’re looking for a good story and these student-athletes rarely disappoint.
This is why it is important coaches send us results throughout the season. With a sports staff of just two — me and Terry Bernal — we simply can’t be everywhere at once, so we rely on reports and results to help us follow athletic accomplishments in San Mateo County.
Many times, the decision is obvious, but this spring may have been one of our most difficult decisions to make for many of the sports. I think we had one slam dunk athlete. The rest were determined through a lot of research and talking with coaches.
Whether you agree with the choices made or not, at least give these kids the respect they deserve and read their stories. They may not go to your favorite school and they may not be your own kid or someone you even know. But they have intriguing and compelling stories and that alone should be enough for you learn about the athletes in your community.
John Noce, who guided the College of San Mateo baseball program for 31 years — from 1962 to 1992 — was named the 2023 Left Gomez Award by American Baseball Coaches Association, one of the most prestigious awards in amateur baseball.
The ABCA, in conjunction with Wilson Sporting Goods, has given the Lefty Gomez Award since 1962 and is named after the New York Yankees pitcher who won five World Series championships, was a seven-time all-star in the 1930s and 1940s. The Rodeo, California native was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1972.
Noce has been far more than just the longtime skipper of the Bulldogs. He was working on growing the game around the world while at CSM and continued giving back after stepping down as CSM manager. He has coached the game in Austria, Canada, Italy, Lithuania, Netherlands and Romania.
He served as an assistant coach for the Italian national team for 20 years, from 1977 to 1996, joining the team in the 1984, 1992 and 1996 Olympic Games.
During his time at CSM, Noce compiled a record of 772-412, winning 13 conference titles and three times was runner-up for the state title. When he retired, he was the winningest coach in California community college history.
Noce has been a ABCA member for 55 years and is a member of several halls of fame. He was inducted into the ABCA Hall of Fame in 1994 and was part of the CSM Athletics Hall of Fame inaugural class in 2011. He is also a member of the Peninsula Hall of Fame and the California Community College Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame.
Originally drafted by the San Francisco Giants out of University of Oregon in 2016, Krook, 28, made his Major League debut with the New York Yankees earlier this month, getting called up from Triple A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre June 8. He got his number called for his debut June 16, making a relief appearance in the opener of the Yankees-Boston Red Sox series.
Things didn’t go exactly as planned. Krook came in to start the bottom of the third and worked 1 2/3 innings, giving up five runs on four hits as the Red Sox buried New York, 15-5.
Krook was sent back to Triple A June 20.
It was Krook’s second stint with the Yankees this season. He was initially called up May 27 and was sent back down May 31 without making an appearance.
