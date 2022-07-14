Now that the construction for the new Burlingame gymnasium complex has been given the green light, the hard work begins. While the start of the project is still about 11 months away, Burlingame athletic director John Philipopoulos said the work starts now in order to be ready to raze the old gym in next June.
‘There are still a lot of things to work out,” Philipopoulos said.
It’s not just the obvious things, like: where are the basketball and volleyball teams going to play? But also: where will the coaches’ offices be? The training room? Weight room? Lockers? Classroom space?
All of these things need to be figured out, sooner rather than later.
As far as where will the Panthers’ teams play during the estimated 18 months, Philipopoulos said he’ll have to start reaching out.
“All indoor sports will have to scrambling for practices and games. We’ll start (with schools) within the district,” Philipopoulos said. “It will be tough on us and the school we’re impacting. But all the athletic directors and administrators (in the district) are pretty much on the same page.”
Additionally, Philipopoulos said portable buildings will be brought in to serve as boys’ and girls’ locker areas, as well as coaches’ office space.
“Basically just a changing room,” for physical education classes, Philipopoulos said. Students will have to bring their PE clothes with them in their bags, change for class, and then redress for the rest of the school day.
Philipopoulos said the portables will take up one of the school’s eight tennis courts, which still leaves room for the tennis team to still play all seven matches for girls’ and boys’ tennis matches.
“It will be a minimal impact on tennis and PE,” Philipopoulos said.
But then there are the small details to work out. How much accumulation do you think a gym that is several decades old has hiding in the building’s nooks and crannies? While the main gym was updated in 2010, it wasn’t completely razed. This project, however, has everything coming down.
“We’ll probably be doing some [culling],” Philipopoulos said of getting rid of old, out-dated and unusable detritus sure to found — which could make for a real interesting history project.
But Philipopoulos knows that the long-term benefit will more than out-weigh short-term inconveniences.
“I take a lot of pride and joy in [building the new gym],” he said.
***
The Academy U14 girls’ volleyball, which plays out the Sportshouse in Redwood City, finished second in its bracket at the USA Volleyball Girls Junior National Championship tournament in Indianapolis, Indiana in late June-early July.
Comprised on of players from the Peninsula, the Daniele Desidero-coached squad compiled a 9-2 record to finish runner-up in the National Division, one step below the Open Division.
Academy won its first four matches, losing only one set in the process. Actyve 14-Black from South Carolina handed Academy its first loss, a three-set defeat. Academy recovered, won its next five matches to move into the championship match, falling to Top Select 14 Elite-Florida, 25-20, 26-24.
