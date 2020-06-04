Whenever one of her students tells Melissa Schmidt that the social media post they put out was not for public consumption, Schmidt needs only a few flicks of her finger and taps of her thumbs to pull it up.
“Here it is, on my phone. I don’t follow you (on social media),” said Schmidt, Sequoia High School sports leadership teacher, girls’ soccer coach and athletic director. “I think kids, generally, have a better awareness of what can be seen and how easily things can be passed around.”
In this “cancel culture” created by social media, it’s very easy for a phrase typed on a phone or computer screen to have serious repercussions. Just ask the young lacrosse athlete who recently had her college scholarship and school admission rescinded after the school found some questionable racist comments on her various social media platforms. Tuesday, the longtime play-by-play man for the Sacramento Kings NBA basketball team, Grant Napear, quit — or was fired or “mutually agreed to part ways” — after the latest in a somewhat long list of questionable opinions.
“There’s too much room for interpretation,” said Mike Parodi, Hillsdale head football coach and veteran Twitter user. “You need to understand in this day and age, you can post something one way and four different people can see it four different ways.”
All it takes is one offended person to take a screenshot, share or retweet anything that can rile up a cause or a base. When it gets to the decision makers, it’s easier to simply cut ties instead of having a dialogue about what was said or posted.
The impact can seem a lot harsher, but hopefully short term, for a high school senior. But that female athlete’s life is going to be real sucky for the next couple of months, at the very least.
“Anything you put [on social media] … is basically public knowledge,” Parodi said. “Whatever medium you use, you have to expect everyone is going to see it. It only takes a screenshot … for it to become worldwide known.”
A staple of every high school coach’s post-game speech following a Friday night game includes the statement of, “Be smart this weekend.” That used to mean don’t go out drinking and driving, sneaking out of the house, partying in the park, vandalizing or worse. It has also come to include social media — don’t post something that could come back to bite you.
“I don’t think I ever talked about social media until something happened,” Parodi said. “And then it was, ‘Holy crap! Why didn’t we [talk] about it before?’”
The wrong sentiment taken the wrong way can affect anyone’s life, but for a high school athlete hoping to play in college, it can have even more devastating effects. In addition to the lacrosse player, there was a perceived racist post from a college cheerleading recruit that was quickly picked up by the “cancel police” and forwarded to her perspective college, expecting it to, “do the right thing.”
“I’m not surprised to hear it (kids losing scholarships),” said Jack Bowen, Menlo School boys’ water polo coach who has sent dozens of athletes to Division I schools. “Every one of those kids (I coach), I have long conversations about [their] social media. … Coaches and universities are watching and they have the right to make sure it matches with their culture.
“Now more than ever, schools are being very aware and intentional about the culture they’re making.”
But is the denial of higher education a necessary punishment? While the lacrosse athlete is not prohibited from applying to other schools or enrolling at a local community college, does she now hold a grudge against those who, for all intents and purposes, turned her in and cost her an athletic scholarship? Shouldn’t this be used as a teaching moment? After all, we’re talking about a high school senior.
But maybe the teaching moment is this simple — words have consequences.
“I tell kids, ‘We’re not going to baby-sit every move you make. You’re going to have the freedom to make some bad choices,’” Bowen said. “There really is a chance to make a mistake that truly isn’t representative of them. … We talk about that also in line with the party culture. You could make a thousand great decisions, but you go out … and make a bad decision and it literally can stain you for the rest of your life.”
Added Parodi: “We need to educate our kids better to feel the freedom to express themselves, but in the most educated way.”
When a person becomes part of an organization — whether it’s school or a job — like it or not, you are a representative of that organization. And whether you say the wrong thing to the wrong person, or make the wrong post, there can be consequences — and they can be severe at times.
“When you apply for a job, you don’t think they’re not googling you?” Schmidt said. “What I [tell] my players is, it’s so competitive at the next level, don’t give coaches a reason to pass you up.”
