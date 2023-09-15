Woodside was on cruise control entering Thursday’s key matchup with El Camino. The Wildcats had swept through their first two wins in Peninsula Athletic League Ocean Division volleyball play, and seemed on their way to doing the same at El Camino, winning the first two sets in the battle of two unbeaten teams in league play.
Then El Camino battled back, winning Game 3 after opening the set on an 8-0 run, and leading much of Game 4, including a late 23-21 advantage.
That’s when the competitive sensibilities of Woodside outside hitter Megan Davis paid dividends. The junior scored one of her match-high 21 kills to force side-out, then finished it out at the service line, including back-to-back aces to win it 25-23, 25-15, 20-25, 25-23 for the Wildcats (3-0 PAL Ocean, 7-5 overall).
“I have a lot of homework to do when I get home,” Davis said. “So, I really wanted to finish the game as fast as possible.”
Scrappy El Camino (2-1, 3-3) and its roster of “shorties” — a term of endearment used by head coach Apollo Madayag to describe his undersized roster — forced the Wildcats to play its way for a while. Game 4 was rife with wild plays, including one memorable rally that felt more like a boxing match with an exchange of several consecutive single-hit returns. This scrappy play, along with Coach Madayag’s charismatic and often over-the-top antics on the sideline, helped turn El Camino’s home-court advantage into the Lady Colts’ brand of volleyball for a decent stretch.
Davis, though, holds true to the philosophy that one should always take an opponent seriously, even after winning the opening two sets.
“It’s real from the very beginning,” Davis said. “There’s ups and downs in every volleyball game. ... Sometimes when we get a big run ... we will forget a little bit about that every team can always come back. Kudos to that team for doing so well at coming back and giving us a run for our money.”
The Wildcats showed they can play scrappy as well, but are at their best when staying in system. With two dangerous outside hitters in Davis and senior Arielle Bruk — the two shared the match-high with 21 kills apiece — and the excellent all-around play of senior setter Ellery Singleton, Woodside looks like a contender, something the program hasn’t shown since 2017 when it last won a PAL Ocean Division title.
“Oh my God, this team this year has been doing so good on the resiliency side,” said Thomas Feng, Woodside’s first-year varsity head coach who ran the junior-varsity team the previous two years. “We’ve come from such bad seasons in previous seasons ... this season has just been a complete 180 from every other season we’ve had. The mentality going onto the court, the passion that these girls have, and I think just overall the willingness for them to play and to enjoy the game, enjoy competition. They are really bring that element this season.”
Singleton’s play set the tone in the opening set. Not only did the senior record 10 kills and an array of assists, her defense was on point from the outset. This helped the Wildcats build a comfortable 20-14 lead in the middle game, then hold off a late El Camino surge that closed it to 24-23 before junior middle blocker Hannah Baltodano closed it out with a touch through the middle.
“It’s something even a year ago I was not good at,” Singleton said of her defense. “And I was just a setter who did not play defense. But I took a lot of pride over the last club season, and sitting in defense and really slowing down the eye work and stuff, and just taking the time — not always rushing to think about the next thing.”
The senior missed most of last year due to an ankle injury, but she used the time to watch and learn from the sideline. It’s the reason she is now able to run a sophisticated offense with an array of powerful hitters.
“I got to see everyone,” Singleton said, “and really seeing people from an outside view helped me to now set them, and learn how to set them. ... So, I learned the injury to learn other things.”
Woodside cruised through Game 2, with Singleton firing three of her four match aces in the set. But El Camino flipped the script in Game 3, when outside hitter Penelope Madayag and middle hitter Italia Ghilarducci got cooking on offense. Ghilarducci scored a team-high 12 match kills, and Penelope Madayag had 11, while the Colts’ longtime scoring tandem had five apiece in the third set. Junior middle Rianna Petterson added four of her seven match kills in Game 3.
“I think in the third set we finally figured out the other team and how they were running their plays,” Petterson said. “And we just really wanted it, because it was the third set, last shot to get a chance to win.”
At 5-4, Penelope Madayag isn’t a natural outside hitter. She is a natural libero, but has been forced to fill a need for the Colts.
“I had to force her in high school to play outside, because no one else could play outside and play defense,” Coach Madayag said. “So, you need those two abilities to play outside, especially playing for me. When she gets hot, she can get a little vertical and she’s smart with the ball. I wish she was a little taller, but, hey, she plays with her heart, she plays like she’s 7-feet tall. I’ll use that every day.”
El Camino was on pace to force a fifth set through most of Game 4, a set that saw nine lead changes. Woodside built an 18-15 lead when Baltodano blocked a back-row attack, but the Colts kept swinging, and responded with a 5-0 run, capped by a strong Ghilarducci shot as she elevated off the left pin to exploit the sideline, putting El Camino up 20-18.
That’s when Davis took over, scoring five of Woodside’s seven points to close out the victory, responding to El Camino each time it would gain the advantage. The junior scored a barrage of kills to make it 20-20, 21-21 and cutting the Colts’ late lead to 23-22. Then, after the Wildcats tied it when Bruk tooled a kill off the left side, Davis exacted two float serves — the first a deep, knuckling floater to force match point, and the other a short shot to win it — giving Woodside its third straight win to open PAL Ocean Division play.
“Amazing,” Feng said. “She’s been killing it this year. Probably our top server. Always ready to step up to the moment.”
With the win, Woodside remains one of two unbeaten teams in PAL Ocean play. Mills (3-0, 3-6) also won its third straight league match Thursday with a 25-10, 25-20, 25-16 victory at home over South City.
