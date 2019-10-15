Hats off to the Woodside football team for shaking off a horrible start to the season and notching its first win of the season, 36-16 over El Camino Friday night. It had been a year since the last Wildcats’ victory, Oct. 5 2018, as they snapped a 10-game losing streak that started Week 5 of the 2018 season — a 13-7 loss to the Colts.
A year later, Woodside rushed for 195 yards and four touchdowns and added an 82-yard kickoff return for a fifth score to beat those same Colts.
Three weeks ago, there were signs the Wildcats might not win a game — simply because of the numbers. Woodside’s already slim roster was further weakened by injury and inexperience, forcing the Wildcats to tap out after three quarters during a 28-0 loss to Seaside Sept. 20. That carried over to the next week when they were forced to forfeit their Week 5 game Sept. 27 against Burlingame.
But maybe taking off five quarters of football, coupled with a bye week Oct. 4, will benefit the Wildcats in the long run. Because Friday’s win not only ended a 10-game losing streak, it was the Wildcats’ first division win since a 47-46 win over South City in Week 8 of the 2016 season — when both teams were in the Ocean Division. The Wildcats had lost 12 straight games in division play, dropping them from the Ocean to the Lake Division along the way.
But 2019 is a new season and no matter what happens in non-league games — where the Wildcats were 0-5 — division play with determine whether a team makes the playoff. As a Lake Division team, the only way to guarantee that is to win the division title. Nine times over the last decade, that was accomplished by going undefeated, 5-0, in the Lake. In 2011, Capuchino, Carlmont and El Camino tied for first place with 4-1 records.
Maybe, just maybe, Woodside has broken its curse. Since 2017, the Wildcats would play well during the non-league portion of the schedule and then fall apart in division play. This season, Woodside was severely wobbled during non-league play and are now 1-0 in Lake play.
Can Woodside keep it up? The Wildcats face a big challenge against a for-real Mills squad but, as long as the Wildcats can stay on the field, they have a shot.
***
While I have become a fan of rugby, I don’t pretend to know all the nuances of the game. But, I understand the basics and know enough about sports, in general, to figure it out.
That being said, you don’t need to be an rugby expert to know that the United States’ 15s team is not good, based on its play and results at the Rugby World Cup in Japan, which begins quarterfinal action Saturday.
While USA Eagles are among the top-ranked teams in the 7s format — which is the version used in the Olympics — it’s baffling how the 15s could be so bad. Coming into the World Cup, the general consensus was the U.S. might — might — have a chance to beat Tonga in pool play. No one gave the Americans a chance against the other teams in “Group of Death” pool: England, France and Argentina.
Against those three teams — the European teams among what at called “Tier One” sides — the U.S. was outscored 156-52. Their only lead came at halftime against Tonga, 12-10. But Tonga, invigorated by a 100-meter try on a counter-attack, rallied to beat the Americans in the second half, 31-19, to send the Eagles home without having garnered a team point.
You don’t have to be an expert to see the American were shoddy tacklers, sloppy passers, timid in the kicking game and generally out of their element.
I watched bits and pieces of all the matches for the U.S. and there was one sequence that most summed up the tournament for the Americans. In the 10 minutes of the Argentina match I watched late one night (early one morning?), the U.S. twice turned the ball over on line outs (similar to a soccer throw-in), the second of which turned into a fast-break try for Argentina that essentially put the game away.
U.S. head coach Gary Gold used terms such as “opportunity” and “lessons” given and learned by the team in Japan. But all the Americans really showed is that their struggles in the World Cup continue. They haven’t won a World Cup match since 2011.
Nathan Mollat can be reached by email: nathan@smdailyjournal.com or by phone: 344-5200 ext. 117.
